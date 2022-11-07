France | 11 bishops are accused of sexual crimes in France

The whole group will either face criminal charges or be subject to the church’s own disciplinary measures, said the president of the French bishops’ conference.

In total eleven current or former French bishops are accused of sexual crimes. The group includes, among other things Jean-Pierre Ricardof which the Pope Francis made cardinal in 2016.

Ricard has admitted that he was guilty of “reprehensible” behavior towards a 14-year-old 35 years ago.

Ricard has already retired from the office of bishop, but he is still a cardinal, as the title is usually awarded for life.

Last year, the French Catholic Church was shaken by a study, according to which up to 330,000 minors have been victims of sexual abuse by priests, deacons or Catholic school workers over seven decades.