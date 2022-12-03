Francavilla murder, motive hypothesis: an affront that the young man allegedly made to two suspects

A underage it’s a adult: the names of two people have been entered in the register of suspects for the murder of Paolo Stasi, the 19-year-old from Francavilla Fontana, shot dead outside the house on the afternoon of November 9 in via Occhibianchi.

It seems that the motive both to be attributed to an affront, to a rudeness that the young man allegedly made towards the two, currently under investigation in competition for voluntary homicide aggravated by premeditation and futile reasons. At least, this emerged from the analysis of the cell phone and PC seized from the young man and from those taken from the house. This is what is written in the prosecutor’s files Joseph DeNozza and Paola Guglielmi, respectively of the ordinary prosecutor’s office of Brindisi and of the minors of Lecce, who coordinate the investigations of the carabinieri of the Francavilla Fontana company and the Brindisi Investigative nucleus.

