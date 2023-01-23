The 2-2 in the top clash between Falconara and Bitonto revolutionizes the high ranking of the Women’s Serie A. Double SkyMatch in men: Olimpus Roma and Fortitudo Pomezia win

Peter Santercole

What a show the Women’s Serie A futsal is! The four sisters are giving life to a fantastic regular season, a championship within the championship, which changes the top of the table almost weekly.

The clash at the top — Città di Falconara and Bitonto draw 2-2 in the match that catalyzes the fifteenth day of Serie A Puro Bio. A big match with two faces. The Italian champions, carried away by their fans, rocket off and fly to 2-0 with Rozo and Taina: all in just over six minutes. But Bitonto is not first by chance: he accuses the one-two without however going down, returning what was immediately in the second half. With another one-two: Renatinha and Lucileia in ten seconds bring the result back to a draw, it ends 2-2. See also Juve surprise: against PSG Chiesa on the pitch 10 months after the serious injury

The Abruzzo people thank you — So in the lead now is the TikiTaka Francavilla. A goal from Rebecca De Siena was enough for Cely Gaardo’s Giallorossi to defeat Irpinia. A narrow victory also for Pescara, privateer in Rovigo 2-1, a blitz signed by the blue Sara Boutimah: thanks to the draw between Falconara and Bitonto, the Adriatic teams leap to second place, -1 from Francavilla. The four sisters, however, are enclosed in 5 points.

The summary — In the other matches the Kick Off against the rear Vis Fondi smiles again. Three goals and three heavy points for Audace Verona with a view to salvation: Puttow, De Angelis and De Cao make it 3-1 against Statte who is increasingly in crisis. Molfetta thanks Bruninha: the 1-0 in the VIP brings Iessi’s girls to just one point from the safety zone.

These are the results of the fifteenth day: Lazio-Pelletterie 1-6, Audace Verona-Italcave Real Statte 3-1, City of Falconara-Bitonto 2-2, Kick Off-Vis Fondi 8-0, Rovigo Orange-Pescara Women 1-2, Women Molfetta-VIP 1 -0, TikiTaka Francavilla-PSB Irpinia 1-0. See also Futsal | Portugal tough on futsal - Russia bowed to European Championship final with two goals

Ranking: TikiTaka Francavilla 40, Pescara Female 39, Bitonto 38, City of Falconara 35, Kick Off 26, Pelletterie 22, Lazio 20, VIP 19, Audace Verona 15, Rovigo Orange 14, Female Molfetta 13, PSB Irpinia 11, Italcave Real Statte 7 , View Fondi 1.

Men’s Serie A — The double SkyMatch of the seventeenth day of the men’s Serie A smiles at two Roman teams. Olimpus Roma let off steam for the three penalty points collected during the week by settling Sandro Abate 2-0 (with Ducci and Marcelinho) and hooking Feldi Eboli in second place, -5 from a Napoli that can no longer win in this 2023. Fortitudo Pomezia, on the other hand, is closer to the championship playoffs thanks to the 6-1 inflicted on Pistoia: now Raubo and company are just four points behind from eighth place.

These are the results of the seventeenth day of the regular season of Serie A New Energy: Feldi Eboli-Came Dosson 7-2, Naples Futsal-Ciampino Aniene 4-4, L84-Real San Giuseppe 5-2, City of Melilli-Italservice Pesaro 0-6, Petrarca-360GG Monastir 6-0, Futsal Pescara-Meta Catania 6-1, Fortitudo Pomezia-Nuova Comauto Pistoia 6-1, Olimpus Rome-Sandro Abate 2-0. See also Champions: thanks to Eboli himself, Sporting in the Final Four

Ranking: Naples Futsal 39, Feldi Eboli and Olimpus Rome* 34, Futsal Pescara 33, Sandro Abate and Came Dosson 31, L84 30, Real San Giuseppe 27, Fortitudo Pomezia 23, Meta Catania 22, Italservice Pesaro 18, Ciampino 16, Petrarca 15, 360GG Monastir 14, Nuova Comauto Pistoia** 8, City of Melilli 4. *three penalty points, **one penalty point.