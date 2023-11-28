“The podcast changed me, it gave me a strength I didn’t think I had. Before I was very weak, but hearing the voices and experiences of other people, let’s call them ‘friends’, who suffered like me, helped me no longer feel alone.” Franca, a patient and one of the voices of the podcast, said this on the sidelines of the presentation event of the second edition of the podcast ‘The road ahead’, which collects the voice and thoughts of those who have faced haematological cancer. The podcast, promoted by Gilead Sciences and created by Chora Media, this year tells the stories of Franca, Enrico and Gabriella, who underwent CAR-T therapy (Chimeric Antigen Receptor T cell therapies).