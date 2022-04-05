Franca Decandia died, victim of usury and rape, a life dedicated to the weakest, victims of usurers and mafias

She is no longer a great fighter among us, Franca Decandia, one generous person and in love with justice in a world of wolves. She was sick and suffered for some time but until the end she did not stop being on the side of the weakest, of those who suffered injustice. Without ulterior motives, a sincere person and torn apart by the violence suffered.

It is not rhetoric, Franca Decandia had transformed the torture and horror suffered in the 90s and that had marked her forever, she had been the victim of usury, brutalized and raped by the thugs of its torturers, in a national association for the victims of usury, the Anvu. She proudly Sardinian she had five clothing stores in Umbria, but lost everything, alone and without protection, in a period in which without even a law for the victims people had the only way out of killing themselves, she had become the champion of those who have nothing. Thanks to her and her protests, a law was brought to Italy to defend the victims of usurers.

Many hunger strikes, demonstrations, battles after battles, sometimes won and others lost, but you could be sure that Franca was with you, at the forefront of her strength. She did everything without ever asking for a penny.

In 1996 the Italian MEPs awarded her as “Eurodonna 1996 for courage”. In 1998 she received the silver medal of the International Anti-usury Award, only Pope John Paul II had the gold one for what was said against the mafia in Agrigento.

Even today he denounced the inability of politics to defend those who are victims of usury and the mafias.

In the void of the institutions and the media he had also told and shown how in Italy the anti-mafia associations that count, as well as the anti-racket and usury ones are in the hands of groups that do other things, the presidents share fabulous salaries, associations are transformed into machines of power, millionaires and that by binding themselves to politics then rivers of money are shared. The victims remain alone, targets of other profiteers who build a business on their misfortunes and the delusional bureaucracy in which they are forced to live. But until yesterday there was Franca who had a word of hope and battle for everyone.

“A photo that recalls my struggles in the anti-mafia, my not being afraid of power, my also telling ministers, undersecretaries and more, what they had to do to help those who rebelled against criminal powerChamber of Deputies, Sala della Regina, anniversary of the Anti Usury Law we wanted and passed, “she wrote in July last year on Facebook posting the photo of what she had been invited to the Chamber,” they were all there, moreover that day The Catania Police Headquarters were awarded for important operations that ended with dozens of arrests, and … for the first time in history I asked for a minute of silence for the victims of usury who unfortunately had taken their own lives, over the years thousands, before the Law above all. It was nice to see that everyone participated with emotion. It was 2016, it seems like a century has passed ”.

In these first hours when the news began to circulate, there were hundreds of posts on the net between recognition and condolences to the family.

I will no longer receive your incredible phone calls, always nice, always sincere. A machine gun of facts, hallucinating anecdotes, confidences, attempts to understand and arrive at the truth about an event.

It would take people like Franca on every street corner to have a different country. I’ll miss you. We will miss you. We will not forget you. I’m sure where you are now someone has already recognized the grace and integrity of your soul and there you are smiling. Hello my friend