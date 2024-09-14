The actress passed away at the age of 88 Franca Bettoja, wife of Ugo Tognazzi. The artist spent her entire life at the side of the beloved actor and film director until his death, which occurred in the distant 1990.

Ugo Tognazzi’s wife dies

He leaves behind two children, Gianmarco And Mary Sun Tognazziwho are living this moment of extreme pain in a silent recollection.

The love with the great Tognazzi was sealed by the wedding celebration, which took place after their mutual participation in the film “The whistle in the nose” and after the birth of their two children.

After her marriage, Franca Bettoja’s film career slowed down. Her last appearance on the big screen dates back to 1993, when she appeared in the film “Shaved heads”directed by the film director Claudio Fragasso.

Icon of elegance

In addition to her brilliant career as an actress, Franca Bettoja will always be remembered as an icon of great elegance And refinement. As evidence of this, we recall the exhibition dedicated to her held at Castel Sant’Angelo from 13 December 2022 to 12 March 2023.

show clothes

The exhibition “Franca Bettoja Tognazzi. An actress’s fashion” in fact presented several evening dresses that Bettoja wore during the celebration of social events and film festivals, in the period between 1950 and 1970.

Her wardrobe is certainly the representative testimony of an era in which elegance it was a distinctive and essential feature of cinematic life.

The niece’s farewell to Franca Bettoja

Virginia Bettoja, granddaughter of the late actress, wanted to dedicate a long and touching farewell message to her on her Facebook page:

“Dudui always said that dying is part of life and that the real drama was something else. You said… ‘The only thing that really hurts me is that I don’t see you anymore’. Today Aunt Franca, the sister of my father who passed away 10 years ago, passed away. And those words come back to me”.

husband and wife

And again:

“The idea of ​​never seeing Aunt Franca again is destroying me. The intimacy of a relationship is only found between two gazes that meet. And our gaze wasn’t just us. Our gaze was deeply connected to how much I carried Dad inside me and how much you carried him inside you. And that’s why every time we saw each other, love was squared. How will I ever bear never finding your gaze again on this earth? I’ll miss you so much. You. And Dad, again.”