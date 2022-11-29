“The speech was much broader. I started from the fact that we must not condemn everyone or acquit everyone on the wave of emotion. It is a question of identifying responsibilities, of having the courage to go and see the paths”. This was stated by the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security, Gilbert Pichettoin Porta a Porta which will be broadcast on Rai Uno regarding his statements about the mayors and emphasizing not to point “the finger at the mayor in question”.

“I have spent many years in the Municipality, I have a family committed to the Municipality and I have respect for the mayors and for what mayors do in Italy. But this does not mean that we do not identify an enormous hydrogeological risk and in Ischia 49% of the territory is at very high risk of landslide”.