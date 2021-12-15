The King’s Cup is back to Heliodorus. And with her too Fran Sol returns, who is possibly one of the references in the Eibar attack that Rodríguez López already attacked in the League (follow the game live on AS.com). The forward -who was unable to travel in October due to injury-, he was in Tenerife last year and left a good memory. You will surely have a special day. Both Ramis What Garitano will make changes in their lineups. Both march in the upper zone of the championship and have warranty replacements so a nice duel is expected. Who passes round you will almost certainly receive the visit of a team of First division.

On the local side, Dani Hernandez will return to goal, while Alberto -Unreleased in League-, could to be the holder again as it was already in Ibiza in the Cup. On the left-handed side, with the loss due to injury of Álex Muñoz, the alternatives are Carlos Pomares or the youth squad David Rodríguez with a changed leg. For the offensive plot, Log as a channel and Ethyan, along with Apeh, are the definition options.

At Basque set, meanwhile, there will be touch-ups although logic speaks of quite a recognizable team. The azulgrana team begins a mini-stay of five days in the Canary Islands since on Saturday it visits Las Palmas. To the already known absences of the injured Franchu, Venancio, Sielva and Aketxe join the loss of Llorente, who remains confined at home due to a positive for COVID, 22 players were displaced, including three from the subsidiary: goalkeeper Ruiz-Zeberio, Paul and Roncal. It is worth remembering that subscribers will enter the game for free, while for him rest of the fans, the prices they are very popular (between 5 and 20 euros). The idea is that Heliodoro remains a fort where the last one that managed to win was precisely Éibar, with a great goal from Tejero. From then on, there are four wins and a draw.

Possible alignments and technical sheet

Tenerife: Dani Hernández; Moore, Alberto, Sergio González, David Rodríguez; Rubén Díez, Aitor Sanz, Corredera, Thierno; Ethyan and Manu Apeh.

Eibar: Stonecutter; Correa, Etxeita, Burgos, Glauder; Atienza, Sergio Álvarez, Quique González, Exposito; Rahmani and Fran Sol.

Stadium: Heliodoro Rodríguez López

Hour: 20:00 (Canary time). (Footers).

Referee: Milla Alvéndiz (Andalusian)