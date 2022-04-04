Fran Serrejón is a futsal heavyweight. As a player he was international 35 times, he won three leagues, three Spanish cups, a Super Cup, a European Cup Winners’ Cup, a World Cup and a European Cup. He was also voted best winger in the National League in the 2002-03 season; that is to say, that he knows what he is talking about when he says that the final of the Spanish Cup that the team coached by Diego Giustozzi lost on Sunday against Barça on penalties has been “one of the cruelest” of the many that his equipment. Twenty in all. On Sunday, when the end of the drought was already celebrated, the referee ordered a repeat penalty in favor of Barcelona.

Since the 2016-2017 season, when ElPozo won the Copa del Rey, after defeating Magna Gurpea (3-2) in the final, the team has only suffered disappointments.

Although Giustozzi’s team has the final stretch of the season ahead of them to get rid of the thorn and win the League title, the defeat at the Olivo Arena in Jaén still stings. “In the second half we deserved the win, but hey, we got to a penalty shootout that we also deserved to win and, due to circumstances, they took it away from us,” says a resigned Fran Serrejón, who adds that ElPozo fell on his feet but in the most possible tragic after the intervention of the VAR after Juanjo’s last saved penalty: “It is painful because we have lost in many ways, but yesterday’s is, without a doubt, one of the cruelest, if not the cruelest.”

The team reached the Copa del Rey after going through a slump in the Super Cup and, later, having some somewhat complicated regular league games, but the team coached by the Argentine Giustozzi knew how to reinvent itself, find a different path than the one taken until then with the confidence of all the players and coaching staff, and that’s how it has been. The Murcian team reached the final despite not showing their best game throughout the tournament, but in futsal, as in all sports, the important thing is to win. Against Barcelona, ​​the Murcian team had one of the most decisive matches of the season where they knew how to inhibit a ‘super Barça’ that started as favourites. The blaugranas had no weapons to counter ElPozo’s game, but the penalty shootout finally gave them the victory.

“At the moment we have to rest, take things easy and think. Then we’ll see what we do. We have to take distance and see a different point of view than the one we saw yesterday [por el domingo] hot and, from there, see what we can do, “says Serrejón referring to the arbitration of the final on Sunday.

league break



This week there will be no competition due to the league break marked on the calendar due to international commitments. And the next game for the Murcian team will be precisely against Barça on the 17th.

The Brazilian team has called Rafa Santos and Leo Santana for a tournament in France, from 5 to 10, against the teams of Slovenia, Cameroon and the host France. The Murcian squad will have these days of rest with the family and will return to work on Tuesday 12, at the Palacio de los Deportes de Murcia.