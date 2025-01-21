Fran Rivera is going through one of her best moments in life and she does not hide it. It is largely to blame his wife, Lourdes Montesto whom he has dedicated an emotional message with an unpublished photo included while they wait for the arrival a new shoot for Easter.

They have been a couple for 13 years, and those that remain, judging by the devoted confessions of love that are made from time to time in public and presumably also in private. Fran Rivera and Lourdes Montes make up a couple lavish in compliments and the arrival into the world of their third child together is triggering their effusiveness. Now the bullfighter has surprised the designer with new words of love.

Lourdes Montes turns 41 today, January 21, and her husband wanted to pay tribute to her with a very special publication on networks, with an unpublished photo and sugary text included. «Congratulations, my love. You deserve everything good that happens to you. For your goodness, your principles, your love for your family, for your sacrifices and effort, for your nobility,” Fran Rivera’s writing begins. And he adds: «Thank you for being the helmsman of our family. I love you and I will always love you with total vehemence».

A long string of compliments

Not long ago, the right-hander already pointed out to Toñi Moreno in ‘Let yourself love’ how important his wife is in his life. «He is the person who makes me want to be better. And why I am better every day,” he highlighted in the interview.









But if you look at the newspaper library, the praise for the designer is countless. «The greatest luck I have had has been Lourdes. I won the Euromillion, as they say», he once said. And another: “It’s the best thing that has happened to me in my life, apart from my children.”

This exaltation of love comes at a very special moment for both, since marriage is waiting. their third child together. It should be remembered that Fran Rivera has an older daughter, Tana, the result of his first wedding to Eugenia Martínez de Irujo. The right-hander married Lourdes Montes on September 14, 2013 in the Malaga town of Ronda and their church wedding would come the following summer.

Waiting to know the name

From this fruitful union two children were born: Carmen, 9 years old, and Curro, 5. And next spring one more little one will come into the world to fill their lives with joy. «The pregnancy is going very well, everything is perfect», Fran Rivera recently pointed out on the program ‘D Corazón’ with an unmistakable smile of happiness.

It is already known that he is a boy because he himself announced it weeks ago: «Another Trianero to the world. It’s for Easter. What is unknown at the moment is the name they will give him. «We are a little undecided. “I’m not going to venture to say anything and I don’t want to screw up,” he joked about it.

It is news that has been known since last September 14, when the couple shared on their social networks that they were expecting a new member in the clan. «I want to give you wonderful news. God willing, in spring we will beone more in the family“, pointed out the right-hander.