Sevilla missed a benign calendar and now faces a potentially malignant one, although with this group you never know. Not because it alternates deeds and disasters, sweet and sour sensations, but for the opposite, because it is his football a plate that at the same time that prevents him from moving forward, makes it difficult for his rivals, except those who lead year after year the classification, reaching it and giving him a drowning. And so, based on victories by the minimum, few, and in the head group of the empathologists, not only survives but dreams, being twelfth and with those hairs, with reaching a place in Europe. It is curious that, to get the victory tomorrow in Anoeta, the whitish would close the Sunday day with a 9-9-9 appearances The friends of the Kabbalistic give 999 the meaning of the completion of a cycle, the turning point that must lead to forgetting the past to give way to new experiences and opportunities. Only the recent one, of course, that if the desirable is so gathered, it would not be so much to have new experiences but to recall the old ones, and speaking of opportunities, the one presented to the Sevillists in Donostia is great. Those of Imanol sheriff with lead in the legs arrive at the appointment after his Thursday’s game against Manchester United, important casualties or of doubtful presence in the containment and also fought with the goal, until he almost not talk to him. Only two teams, Getafe and Valladolid, have marked less so many in what is taken as a championship. I told me a friend with no little sneer who, with pepper on the bench and vegetables to the whistle, presents tomorrow in the land of Arguiñano a most vegan game. Lokonga’s recovery could give whites the protein contribution necessary to enhance their menu. Then, why get excited about something else, everything will depend on that Juan Palomo who responds to the name of Lukébakio stewed and eats it. It sounds unfair, but it touches your peers demonstrate why it is.

