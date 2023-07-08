The midfielder Fran Miranda is the first summer signing for UCAM Murcia CF for their 2023/24 project. The 35-year-old veteran footballer, born in Badajoz, will bring to his new team his extensive experience in the bronze category with more than 400 matches played.

He made his debut in the old 2nd B in the 2007/08 season with AD Mérida, where he spent two years. To start his first stage in Alcoyano, where he achieved promotion to the Second Division. In 2011 he had the opportunity to play 29 games in the second echelon of Spanish football.

His next destinations were Espanyol ‘B’ (33 games), UD Melilla (35 games) and Real Jaén (35 games), before returning to CD Alcoyano where he spent two more seasons between 2015/16 and 2016/17 in the who played 72 games.

In 2017/18, the midfielder signed with Extremadura UD. There he added a new promotion to the Second Division and played 34 games, 30 as a starter. This time he did not enjoy the silver category and, later, he went to Hércules CF (51 games). After a season and a half at the Alicante club, he moved to Tarragona to play 28 games for Nástic, to later return, for the third time, to CD Alcoyano where he played for the last two seasons, playing 74 games.