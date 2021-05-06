Has participated in 34 games of this Fran Mérida League, although up to 22 of them starting from the bench. A duality of which the midfielder remains, without a doubt, with the positive part. “I am delighted, the truth ”, he assures. And outlines, in statements to the club’s channels, some of the keys to both Espanyol’s good season and promotion possibilities mathematician to First that they have, this Saturday, in La Romareda.

“One of the keys is that the group has grown throughout the year to understand that we are all here to help and that we are all important”, He says, about his participation. “It is true that I have participated less minutes in the second round, but within the group I feel delighted, it is working well, and Whether to play five minutes, half an hour or the whole game I am prepared. Mentally and physically”, Explains the midfielder,“ very happy ”.

With that energy, and with “a lot of enthusiasm and ambition”, Says Mérida this Saturday’s match against Real Zaragoza, which in the event of a victory or a draw will mean the mathematical rise of Espanyol. “The key is that we are able to remain calm and to come doing what we do ”, he points out. And reels: “We have a very good streak of results, sensations and games because hwe have been able to maintain regularity in how we face the parties, how we act in them. If we don’t think too much about what may come next and focus on the game, we may have a better chance.”, He warns.

A desire that combines, and the midfielder does not forget it, with the needs of un Real Zaragoza “which is fighting for permanence, and the rivals in that situation bring out the best”. “We must be prepared to meet a team that is going to put its leg in us, that is going to be aggressive In a good way, he’s obviously going to try to beat us. We have to wait for a rival who is going to make it difficult for us ”, concludes Fran Mérida.