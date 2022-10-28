He is clear about it and, having heard what he has heard, there is no other choice, luckily, than to agree with him. And it is that, indeed, Fran Mariscal has delivered his best collection of songs to date with ‘Wildly Fragile’, the third album after the more than vindicatable ‘Save yourself who can’ and ‘Burning’. From the electrified romanticism of the initial ‘Como tú’, a notable introduction with traces of classic rock, to the denouement starring the intense ‘Azul’, going through pieces as inspired as ‘Hacia nada’, ‘Cerca del mar’ and ‘ A kiss from Mars’, the roundest of the lot, the artist shows a significant evolution without losing his most representative signs of identity.

Balancing his broken voice with lyrics that facilitate instant connection with the listener, Mariscal, far from trying to discover anything new in the genre of songwriters, focuses all his efforts on moving people with good melodies, choruses of open windows, stories with weight enough to arouse interest from the first word and a production in which contention is presented as the brightest of bets. In short, a remarkable album that the Cádiz-born artist will defend in an acoustic format, along with other songs from his previous works, on the stage of the Café de Alba, a space always ideal for hosting proposals marked by this type of sensitivity.