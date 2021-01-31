Nadia Podoroska will begin her journey on the Australian hard court tour against a player with a very special story of self-improvement. Rosario, 47th in the world, will debut at the Yarra valley classic, one of the three WTA 500 that will be played in Melbourne in the previous Australian Open, against the British Francesca Jones, who has three toes on his right foot, four on his left, and three fingers and a thumb on each hand. They will play on the Argentine night this Sunday, around 22 (noon on Australian Monday), with televising of ESPN2 Y ESPN Play.

Jones, 244th in the world, was born with ectodermal dysplasia due to electrodactyly, a rare syndrome that doctors told her would prevent her from being a professional player. But at 20 years old, she is willing to let her game and not her illness define her and a few weeks ago she managed to overcome the qualifying of the first Grand Slam of the season, which was played in Dubai.

“I have big goals to achieve and I want to change people’s perspective. Tennis has helped me and my goals and it has also helped me to be who I am on the court and I hope it continues to do so,” the British said in statements. made at ITF for a report.

Jones, 20, was born with electrodactyly ectodermal dysplasia, a rare syndrome that caused abnormal development of his hands and feet.

And he added: “My syndrome is very rare. It is complicated because there are numerous symptoms. The doctors told me that I couldn’t play tennis. And my reaction was: ‘Since they said that, I’m going to prove them wrong’. Let’s say that my body is not intended to be that of an athlete, but for me that does not mean that it cannot be. Even a Rolls Royce is built from scratch. “

He was born in Leeds and later lived in Oxenhope, two towns in the county of West Yorkshire, in the north of England. But at the age of ten he settled in Barcelona to train at the academy of Emilio Sánchez Vicario Y Sergio Casal. There she was trained as a player, met her current coach, Andreu Giulera, and also became a fan of Barça and Lionel Messi.

“The best thing in life is doing what people say you can’t do,” he said. “The comments from the doctors who told me that I could never be a tennis player played an important role in my life decisions and professional commitments to date. I have always wanted to make my parents proud more than anything. I know I have the mental strength and I try to use it to the best of my ability, but there are many things that must come together. ”

In mid-January, the Briton took a big step in her career by earning a spot at the Australian Open, which kicks off on February 8. In the classification that was played in Dubai, as part of the protocol that put together the tournament due to the pandemic, she beat the Romanian Monica Niculescu (6-3 and 6-2), to the Croatian Jana fett (7-6, 2-6 and 6-1) and the china Jing Lu (6-0 and 6-1) to get into the main draw. The Oceanic Grand Slam will mark his debut in that category.

Before, however, he will play one of the three WTA 500 that will serve as preparation for the contest and that were baptized with the names of some of the Australian regions devastated last year by the forest fires that devastated the country.

Her debut will be against Podoroska, who beat her in the two matches they previously played, both at ITF tournaments in January last year.

The first occurred in the second round of Malibu W25, U.S, in which Rosario won 7-5, 2-6 and 6-2. The second, in the Guadeloupe W25, France, with a 6-3, 7-5 victory in the quarterfinals. In both events, Argentina ended up being crowned champion.

Podoroska, who started the season with a knockdown in the first round of Abu Dhabi WTA 500 before the Spanish Sara sorribes (66th), had in 2020 a dream year in sports. Because his great performances – especially at Roland Garros, where after overcoming qualifying he made history by reaching the semifinals – allowed him to get into the top 50 for the first time.

Nadia Podoroska trained in recent weeks in Melbourne with French Caroline Garcia. Instagram photo @nadiapodoroska

He Yarra valley classic he will have the Australian as his top favorite Ashleigh barty, number one in the world, who will return to the courts after almost a year without playing. The ranking leader last competed in February 2020 when she lost in the semifinals of the Doha Open. After the stoppage of the circuit due to the health crisis, he decided not to resume his season in August due to his fear of catching coronavirus.

Other figures of the contest will be the Americans Sofía Kenin (4th and last Australian champion) and Serena Williams (9th), the Czechs Petra Kvitova (7th) and Karolina Pliskova (6th) and the Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza (15th).

