Fran Grima has reached one hundred official matches with UD Ibiza and he is the player in the current squad who has worn the light blue shirt the most times. The Catalan defender was honored for this achievement before the start of the match against CD Lugoplayed this Sunday at Can Misses and ended in a draw (1-1). The president of the entity, Amadeo Salvo, gave him a shirt commemorating the one hundred matches of the defender.

Creeps He played the first 45 minutes of the clash against the Galician block, but he did not play in the second half. The right-back has spent four seasons at UD Ibiza, with whom he played 8,190 minutes. He has scored a goal, has seen 13 yellow cards and one red.

The footballer, who is 35 years old, arrived at Ibiza in the 18-19 campaign, in which he played 32 games in Second B. The 19-20 season continued in the bronze category, in which he participated in 17 games, to add 18 games in the next one, 20-21. It was in this last season that he became one of the fundamental pieces to achieve promotion to LaLiga SmartBank. Grima, who is one of the captains of the squad, has played 23 games this historic campaign.

The 50 goals of Ibiza

Besides, UD Ibiza scored this Sunday, against Lugo, their 50th goal in the Second Division, a category in which the Balearic team is debutant. The islanders will repeat next year in the silver competition of Spanish men’s football, after already having mathematical permanence.