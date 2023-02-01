Real Madrid has made the decision to strengthen the squad in this winter transfer window, with the aim of having the greatest amount of resources possible and moving more freely in the summer transfer window. And it is that for the same they have on the wish list names like those of Belligham, Gvuardiol and there are those who affirm that Mbappé himself. All of them with a price above 100 million euros.
Carlo Ancelotti and Florentino Pérez will gamble with what they have today within the squad, lacking certainties, since it is a fact that the team has had an obvious drop in level. That being the case, it seems that the reconstruction of the Real Madrid squad will start from the following July and that is why those from the capital of Spain have completed their first reinforcement for the 2023/2024 season. This is the return of Fran García, a left-back trained in the lower categories of Real Madrid, and who has been confirmed by the people of Rayo Vallecano.
The president of Rayo Vallecano, Martín Presa, has advanced in an interview for the program The Big Match of the COPE chain the transfer of the 23-year-old Spanish winger with a return ticket to Madrid. The transfer closes for 5 million euros and the agreement was finalized by agreeing to leave the winger in the ranks of the Vallecas team until the end of the season, accepting that he join the club’s preseason in June. Fran’s return had been on the speculation table for several days and now, after the winter market closed, the Rayista president has confirmed it, in the absence of an official statement from both clubs.
#Fran #García #winger #Real #Madrid #debut #team
