The incombustible Fran García (Bolaños de Calatrava, 1999), the outfield player with the most minutes in the recently ended First Division season, returns to what was once his home. The most offensive left-back in Spanish football, according to the statistics collected throughout this last campaign, grew up in La Fábrica and after consecrating himself at Rayo Vallecano, he has been presented at the Real Madrid City of Valdebebas as the first Real Madrid signing. for 23-24. The man from La Mancha will be followed in the coming days by Jude Bellingham, from Borussia Dortmund, and Brahim Díaz, who returns to Chamartín after three years on loan at Milan.

The return of the youth squad player, who did the ‘military service’ away from the Bernabéu like the other Real Madrid winger, Dani Carvajal, had been agreed since January, when Bayern Leverkusen’s interest in gaining the services of one of the key pieces of Rayo de Iraola, activated the alert of the entity chaired by Florentino Pérez. «You have become one of the best defenders in Spain. The madridistas who have seen you grow are very proud that you are putting on our shirt again”, said the white leader, who explained that with the new ‘renew operation’ he wants to make “the best team in the world through the signing of youngsters players under a strategic plan. “Our demands do not allow us to fall into complacency and for this reason, we are insistently looking for new players to improve the squad”, commented the Madrid president.

The Spaniard, who commented at a press conference that his two great idols are Marcelo and Roberto Carlos, will wear the number 20, a number that until now belonged to Vinicius Jr, a player who has now been assigned an iconic number 7 after being sullied by Mariano and Hazard. «I am proud to be able to return home, where I took my first steps as a footballer. Hopefully I can continue making history at this club,” the player said directly, who thanked Rayo for helping him “grow as a person and as a player.”

The left back has signed for four seasons. The white team had to pay 5 million to the franjirrojos for 50% of the player’s token – they kept half because such an operation occurred. Fran García has played 122 games with Rayo Vallecano, in which he has scored five goals and provided eight assists. During the last season, he was a fixture in Andoni Iraola’s schemes, whom he considers a sports father. The Basque coach used him in all the league games and made him the field footballer who added the most minutes in the championship. The man from La Mancha responded to the confidence of the Basque coach in spades, signing decisive performances so that Rayo became one of the revelations of the course. He finished the course with two goals, against Atlético and Barça, and three assists. «I do not come to compete with any partner. I come to add and continue taking steps forward. Being able to come here is a dream and I come to put everything I have at the service of the team.