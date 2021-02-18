After two consecutive defeats to Majorca Y Leganes, Albacete wants to achieve a victory this Saturday against Sporting de Gijón at Carlos Belmonte to be able to leave the relegation places.

This Thursday, the left-handed back Fran García pointed out that “we have two consecutive defeats but the locker room has confidence in the work we have been doing and this is the line to follow, we have lost two games but we have to continue like this and trust, on Saturday we have the first opportunity to score three points, the objective is that at the end of the season there will be four teams worse than us, I like Menéndez’s philosophy, we are getting points and now due to two defeats we cannot deviate from the path “.

For the clash against the Asturian team, Alejandro Menéndez will have the casualties of the injured Diamanka and Carlos Isaac and he can recover Javi Jiménez and Álvaro Peña who were casualties in Leganés and are already training normally.