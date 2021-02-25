Fran Gámez alternates substitutions and starts with his teammate Joan Sastre on the right wing of the Mallorcan defensive line and is not disgusted to change wings when the team’s situation requires it. However, this season, Sagunto’s has only started six times with four complete games, one substituted at 76 minutes and another at 12 due to injury. It is fixed in the calls, but the Valencian is vindicated when he states that “surely at the level of participation it will be the worst season since I am here” adding that “when a new year begins, one poses challenges, as is normal, and surely did not expect play as little as I am playing. “

Even so, Gámez refers to this season without an audience as something special: “we have a very nice challenge this year, which is to return to the First Division, to be able to make so many people happy in a time as complicated as the one we are experiencing, it is enough motivation to go out to the field every day to try to win “.

After playing against teams from the upper area recently such as Rayo Vallecano, Espanyol or Almería, Fran Gámez affirms that “we have passed a stretch of the league against the teams from above but there are many days left and all points are worth the same, if we do not continue winning, The streak of results that we carry will have been of little use “.

Regarding the next opponent, Logroñés, the Mallorcan player assures that “it is going to be a very complicated game, even though they are not going through the best moment of the season”, adding that “surely they will have extra motivation for play against the category leader “.

Asked about the similarities or differences between this Mallorca aspiring to promotion and the one that rose two seasons ago, Fran Gámez says that “this year there are many more players who have more experience than then, and this factor can play in our favor”.

Recovered Joan Sastre, who in the past day already occupied the bench after returning from a muscle injury, it will be necessary to see if against Logroñés Fran Gámez remains on the right side or if the Mallorcan already returns to that position.