The owner of Elche, Christian Bragarnik, is very clear about who he wants as a substitute for Jorge Almirón. The Argentine businessman negotiate with Fran Escribá his return to the green-franj bench. The talks have dragged on throughout Saturday, after Almirón’s abrupt departure, and both parties are willing to join their paths.

Fran Escribá was the coach who promoted to Elche, at a record pace, in the 2012/13 season, being the leader from the first to the last day. After that feat, He kept it two consecutive seasons in First. The administrative decline in 2015 truncated that team’s career in the elite. Along with Escribá, David Generelo would also return, captain of that historic team, and other members of his work team. Bragarnik has given him free rein to choose his coaching staff, which includes the option of a fitness coach, an analyst and even a goalkeeping coach.



The negotiation also contemplates the option that Escribá could continue in Elche even in the event of a decline to continue the work and fight to return to First. Nevertheless, the shortest way to achieve it is to stay this year. There are 17 days left and the distances are not insurmountable, three points from salvation.