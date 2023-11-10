“We have made history,” said the Hollywood actors union when achieving a new contract after 118 days on strike. The key points that they demanded from the film and television studios and production companies revolved around the increase in salaries, bonuses for the streaming service and the regulation of the use of the artificial intelligence (AI). “Many thousands of artists, now and in the future, will benefit from this work,” they said in a statement released by the United States press.

And figures like Mark Ruffalo, Susan Sarandon, Jessica Chastain, Kevin Bacon and Margot Robbie marched in favor of those who earned less and less since “the business model changed” (some earned 13 cents per streaming repetitions) .

The new contract considers for the first time a streaming participation bonus, agreements that establish a minimum pension and health insurance limit for the 160,000 members. “They have increased substantially, which will add much-needed value to our plans. Additionally, compensation increases for background artists and critical contract provisions that protect diverse communities.”

YOU CAN SEE: The Hollywood actors’ strike is over!: what were the agreements they reached?

Leader Fran Drescher was at the front of the marches. Photo: diffusion

Almost four months after the incendiary speech of Fran Drescher —she accused the producers of “greed” and seeking to “replace them with machines”— the actress celebrated on her social networks. “We did it!!! A billion dollar offer! 3 times (more than) the last contract! New paths were opened everywhere! (Thank you to the members of SAG-AFTRA) for hanging in there and getting this historic agreement!” wrote the union president.

Protection over artificial intelligence

Beyond the economic improvements, the union leader asked for protection for artists against the use of artificial intelligence. He pointed out that they would lose the right to their image and that the extras or doubles would be left without their jobs.

“We have reached an agreement of extraordinary scope that includes ‘above the standard’ minimum compensation increases, unprecedented provisions for consent and compensation that will protect members from the AI ​​threat“, maintains the union, and thanks “its unionist brothers”, the screenwriters, who went on strike in May. “We stand together in solidarity and we will be there when you need us.”

#Fran #Drescher #achieved #historic #agreement