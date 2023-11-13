Fran Drescher (New York, 66 years old) is ecstatic. Happy. She attends calls, radio talks and interviews, she signs posters for her union, SAG-AFTRA. After four months of fighting, the actress, popular for the nineties series The babysitter, has achieved its main objective: an agreement that it considers fair for the 160,000 interpreters of the union it presides over. In July he stood before the studios and asked them for more, much more, and despite the curves in the road he has achieved an agreement that exceeds 1,000 million dollars (936 million euros) of economic improvements. Joy fills his mouth after announcing the conditions at the headquarters of the group he presides last Friday, and, in no hurry to leave, he sits down to chat with EL PAÍS for an interview – carried out together with the EFE agency – in which adrenaline wins over fatigue.

The meeting is held in a room on the ground floor of the union’s imposing building, where the interpreter is joined by Duncan Crabtree-Ireland (Memphis, Tennessee, 1972), national director of the union and chief negotiator, who also breathes a sigh of relief. and he is encouraged to answer a question (sometimes in Spanish, a language he speaks). If they are asked to define in one word how they are, how they feel after the 118 days of fighting, he responds: “Very excited.” Known for her fine verbiage, she can’t use just one: “Tired, relieved and elated.”

The two acknowledge that the emotion is above all for “all the people who have left so much behind on the picket lines” in those almost four months. “I am very proud of the agreement, it completely justifies what we have had to do to get here, and when we look back in five or 10 years, we will say that we set the standards right now,” Crabtree-Ireland says. Drescher acknowledges that “the weight of responsibility on those who were on strike and on the ancillary businesses that suffered because of it” generated an enormous amount of stress.

“The State of California alone has lost 6 billion dollars [5.600 millones de euros], so this had to be worth it. If we didn’t get it we would become outcasts in this city. If I hadn’t succeeded… In the end, there was no choice but to get it,” he reflects. And they have done it: a powerful agreement for more than 1 billion dollars (935 million euros) with improved salaries, health and pensions and with progress in artificial intelligence where interpreters are more protected.

“I had never been in an environment where there was so much anger directed at me by masculine energies,” admits Drescher, 65 years old and no novice in hostile environments: she created, wrote, produced and of course starred in The babysitter in the nineties, a series like few others then, where it was almost a parody of itself. It tells the story of a charismatic twenty-something Jewish girl from the Bronx who studies an aesthetics course as almost the only way out, but overnight she finds herself working as a nanny for a rich family and (spoiler, a quarter of a century later) falls in love and marries his father. The series (which was invented together with her then husband and now best friend, after they separated in 1996 and he told her that he was homosexual) gave her a fame that she has never denied, it gave her fortune for the rest of her days and placed her in powerful situations that have helped her deal with the current ones. Even so, these have not been easy to overcome.

“All of this has been very, very hard on my body. As time went by, each time he came [a la sede del sindicato, epicentro de las negociaciones] less and less, and I intervened by video call because the only way I could get from my negotiation room to the Amptp negotiation room [que agrupa a los estudios] “It was spending as much time as I could in a bathrobe and with my dog,” he admits. The president reflects on her mental health during these almost four months of strike. “I had to keep my world very small. He barely socialized, he rested and rested and rested a lot. Only my very close friends, with whom I felt very supported, could enter [en mi círculo] and I felt very supported by them, and they understood that I was deeply exhausted. All my energy was put into this. Leading a group of this caliber playing so much against us took everything away from me. “I was worried, I seriously thought I wouldn’t survive.”

Crabtree-Ireland says it was important for him to have Fran by his side. “We talked practically every day throughout the entire process, and I think it was a big help to me to make sure we were on the same page and know how to help each other,” he assumes. “I think the company that Fran and I kept became an example for all our members. And it made us stronger.”

Famous for almost 30 years, Drescher came from a non-artistic background, with a salesperson mother and a systems analyst father who was a naval engineer who, as she herself has said on occasion, helped her observe and manage her vision of the world in an different. In her “provincial town,” as she calls it (Flushing, a northern suburb of Queens), she learned what a union was from the many electricians who used to go on strike. And that came to be reflected in her series years later, and now in her real life. Her position is unpaid, and she just ran and won re-election for another two years. “I have led this union without pay and I have paid a high toll. But I have always taken advantage of who I am and my fame in pursuit of a greater good,” she says shamelessly.

“I couldn’t have had cancer without turning it into a movement in pursuit of health,” she says about the tumor that was detected in her uterus at the age of 42.

“I couldn’t have had cancer without turning it into a movement in pursuit of health,” she says about the tumor that was detected in her uterus at the age of 42. After a harrowing pilgrimage seeking to alleviate his pain, the only solution was, in the end, an urgent hysterectomy. He wrote a book and created a foundation about it. “And I went to Washington to write a law,” he points out. “I was a supporter of the LGTBQ community long before my husband came out of the closet. I feel like I have an ability to fight for those who have been marginalized, and I have always been that way. So when they asked me to be president, I thought: maybe everything I have done is to reach this very definitive moment. And that was before we knew we were going on strike. But I knew I could help this union reach its full potential, that people would follow the right path and unite with the right leadership. Now we are on the right track,” she assures.

Fran Drescher (center, in black) and Duncan Crabtree-Ireland (behind her) pose with the bargaining committee of the US Screen Actors Guild at its headquarters in Los Angeles, California, on Friday, November 10, 2023. ETIENNE LAURENT (EFE)

As an actress, Drescher knows well that image is very important. On July 14, she appeared before her colleagues and the world circumspectly, with a serious expression, a washed face, air-dried hair, sports clothes and a T-shirt from the union of the 160,000 workers she represents. As an actress with four decades of career and a good connoisseur of the importance of her appearance, she knew what she was doing. The same thing she knew last Friday, November 10, when she appeared triumphant, smiling, perfectly made up and hairdo, without fanfare, and wearing a discreet black dress. She was coming out of mourning for the loss of jobs, salaries and even homes of her workers, who have remained at the foot of the canyon for 118 days until a fair agreement was reached. But she knew what she wanted to show.

And that projection of herself, that turn that she has managed to take in these months, she has also achieved with the actors. “I think the public appreciates it, because they had a misconception that we were this kind of rich liberals disconnected from the real world. And now, in fact, they have learned that 86% of our members do not even reach the threshold of the $26,674 (24,950 euros) per year necessary to have health insurance. Most performers are middle-class craft artists who just want food on the table, clothes for their children, and the rent to pay. “We have a huge number of extras who are our lowest paid members, but essential for each and every production,” he says. In fact, these extras have achieved the highest salary increase: 11%, applied from the first moment (the actors normal7%), 4% more in July 2024 and 3.5% in July 2025. “So I think the American public has been able to see us through a different lens.”

With a clear, profound and cultured speech without losing the didactic aspect, Drescher has been penetrating the public by talking about strikes, unions and building the union of its members “with bricks”. “I like to quote Frederick Douglass,” a black man who was first a slave to become an American orator, activist, and abolitionist in the late 19th century, “because he knew better than anyone that power never gives anything without asking for something in return.” . He never has and never will. So I hope this is the beginning of a new sensitivity for the industry and the relationship with workers,” he says. So has he buried the hatchet with the big movie studios with whom he has spent 120 days at odds? “Our job is to treat our members with respect. If they treat them well, pay them properly, and protect their image… then yes, we will be on good terms with them. And we will also hold them to full compliance with all aspects of the agreement, and we will ensure that all of those commitments are met.”

