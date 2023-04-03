Former president of the Central Bank, Affonso Celso Pastore assesses that the government will need to increase the tax burden so that the fiscal framework presented by the economy team is able to reduce the ratio between debt and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country. “If the government approves this framework, it gets a license to increase spending. If he does not increase the tax burden, the primary surplus will not be generated”, said Pastore.

When announcing the fiscal rule, the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, stated that he would propose new measures to end “tax tortoises” and increase collections by R$ 150 billion – the new framework depends on the increase in government revenues to be successful. .

“We are going to have to increase the tax burden and the question that remains for, perhaps, the minister to answer is who he will choose to raise the burden. This equation only ends with a brutal increase in the tax burden”, said Pastore.

Below are the main excerpts from the interview given to Estadão.

What is the assessment of Mr. in relation to the fiscal framework presented by the economic team?

The purpose of the framework is to reach a primary surplus that allows reducing the debt/GDP ratio. The only way, with this framework, to achieve primary results that reduce this ratio is to have a huge increase in the tax burden. I’m looking at a simulation made by Marcos Lisboa and Marcos Mendes (published in the Brazil Journal) which points to an increase of around 5.2 percentage points in GDP. This is not doable. This framework has impeccable arithmetic, in which Minister Haddad managed to prove that, if expenditure grows less than revenue, it generates primary surpluses, but it has a flawed economy, which does not guarantee the result.

Will this fall in the debt/GDP ratio not be achieved?

The government’s objective is to increase spending. I think he achieves that goal. Now, it does not reach the objective of reducing the debt/GDP ratio.

In your reading, does this framework, then, not allow for a drop in interest rates?

First, the mere fact that the framework exists does not lead to a reduction in the interest rate. Even if the framework was good, the Central Bank could not make any gesture. He would have to wait for inflation to drop before he could cut interest rates. I don’t expect any sign in that direction from BC. I just don’t understand how the financial market had a positive reaction to this framework. This I do not understand. It’s something we’ll see in the coming weeks.

Will there be a market disappointment later on?

I’m not a psychologist, I can’t interpret how people perceive economic events. Now, I say this: if you look at arithmetic, you can have a positive reaction, but if you look at economics, the reaction has to be extremely negative.

Why?

Minister Haddad was emphatic in saying that if they are thinking of increasing the tax burden, raising the tax rates that already exist, there will be no increase. Second, he said he would go get the tortoises. One of these tortoises are the so-called exclusive funds. I have no problem with taxing exclusive funds. In fact, it generates revenue without reducing demand within Brazil. The R$ 150 billion that the government wants to increase in revenue, maybe it will get it, with taxation of electronic bets, etc. Now, it would need a revenue of 5% more per year in the following years. Then it would have to go to tax waivers. We are going to have to increase the tax burden and the question for the minister to answer is perhaps who he will choose to increase the burden.

There is a large political cost of moving into tax waivers.

It’s complicated, but it has to be done. If he wants to take this framework, he will have to increase the load, he will have to say where he will want to increase the load. I’m saying that it’s better, instead of raising a tax that is regressive in its incidence, as is the consumption tax, it’s better to go for tax waivers.

And the space is small to increase the load?

If the government approves this framework, it gets a license to increase spending. If he does not increase the tax burden, the primary surplus will not be generated. If the primary surplus is not generated, we go for two scenarios: either inflation rises, which increases revenue and causes expenditure to fall in real terms, or it becomes an additional deceleration of economic growth, because the Central Bank, maintaining its independence, continues with a restrictive policy.

What scenario does Mr. think more likely?

Any scenario is possible. If the government manages to equip the Central Bank and generate a majority of directors to execute the monetary policy that they want the BC to execute, inflation will easily go up.

And what is the projection of Mr. for the interest rate?

I don’t see a drop this year. I will see a drop ahead, in 2024.

And what about the economy without the prospect of a fall?

The GDP of agriculture will grow enormously. Our agriculture is efficient, we are an exporter of agricultural products, international prices are very good, and São Pedro helped us. The weather was perfect. In Focus (BC’s weekly survey with forecasts by market analysts), growth is forecast below 1%. This means the following: services and retail trade suffer much more than agriculture. It is possible that we will arrive in the second half of the year with slightly negative GDP growth rates.

What will be the strength of the government in a context of weak economy in which difficult measures need to be approved by Congress?

There is a conflict in the field of economic policy, between fiscal and monetary policy. This conflict goes to a political field, the government against the Central Bank. What repercussions does this have on the political level? It is a matter for us to see, but I think this political fight will continue, escalate and grow.

Doesn’t high interest rates make the credit situation worse?

There is no credit crisis in the country. That’s talk. There is no credit crisis in the world. There is no banking crisis in the world. The United States experienced a bank run. Bank runs are solved by guaranteeing deposits, and inflation is fought with interest rates. This is being done in the US and Europe. And, in the case of Brazil, there was not even a bank run. There was a regrettable episode of a gigantic fraud by Americanas. This, basically, caused an increase in bank spreads in doubt whether this scenario exists in other companies, which I think does not exist. I don’t see a greater credit squeeze than the one resulting from a restrictive monetary policy like the one we are seeing.

Given this international context, what should the Fed do next?

The Fed announced that it should have another hike of 0.25. The American economy is heated. Either he stops at that 0.25 or he promotes another high of 0.25. Now, we’re going to watch the US economy, over time, slow down in growth.