Framework has announced that its products are now available for pre-order in Italy. We are talking about the Framework Laptop 13 and Framework Laptop 16 as well as keyboards with an Italian layout. The advantage of Framwork products is that they can be easily updated over time.
Italy is not the only one to receive the products, with Spain and Belgium being part of the list and bringing the total to 12 countries: USA, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland, Austria, Australia, Italy, Spain and Belgium. Also, Taiwan will join over the summer.
You can find Laptops 13 here and i Laptops 16 here.
Framework products
Framework confirms they are available for shipment i Laptop Framework 13 (13th Gen Intel Core), also for Italy. This means that once the order is placed, the shipment will take place within five working days from the warehouses in Taiwan.
The Laptops 16 were also presented, of which you can find all the details here. As we have already explained, “Framework is one of the first companies to have set itself a rather important goal, that is to make laptops last longer thanks to the possibility of replacing internal components. This is possible thanks to a frame and an arrangement of the components more accessible enough to allow the replacement of speakers, processor, monitor and with the latest model arriving, specifically aimed at gaming, even the GPU.
