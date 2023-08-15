Framework has announced that its products are now available for pre-order in Italy. We are talking about the Framework Laptop 13 and Framework Laptop 16 as well as keyboards with an Italian layout. The advantage of Framwork products is that they can be easily updated over time.

Italy is not the only one to receive the products, with Spain and Belgium being part of the list and bringing the total to 12 countries: USA, Canada, Germany, France, United Kingdom, Netherlands, Ireland, Austria, Australia, Italy, Spain and Belgium. Also, Taiwan will join over the summer.

You can find Laptops 13 here and i Laptops 16 here.