Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 08/21/2023 – 22:09

The meeting this Monday, 21, between the Chamber and the Ministry of Finance on the fiscal framework ended without agreement on the permission, included in the text by the Senate, for the government to foresee conditioned expenses in the 2024 Budget. party leaders and the rapporteur, Claudio Cajado (PP-BA), is that the project be voted on in plenary by Wednesday, 23.

“The discussion was done in a technical way. And I believe that tomorrow (Tuesday), with the leaders, the position can be political, whether it is maintained or not (the conditioned expense)”, said Cajado, as he left the official residence of the mayor, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), where he met with leaders of the House and the executive secretary of the Treasury, Dario Durigan.

“Treasury and Planning insist on conditional spending, arguing that it will provide more peace of mind and predictability”, added Cajado. The amendment approved in the Senate guarantees a break of around BRL 30 billion for the government by authorizing the forecast of conditional expenses in the 2024 Annual Budget Law (PLOA), which needs to be sent to Congress by the end of August.

“For the government, it is more comfortable that we can vote until the 31st on the fiscal regime providing for this conditional expense, causing the government to forward the proposal (of Budget) already uncut”, said Cajado. According to him, the technical doubts about the conditional expense were resolved today, but a political decision on the amendment still needs to be taken.

The meeting at Lira’s house took place a week after the uneasiness caused by the statement by the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, about the “power of the Chamber”. The speech by the head of the economic team was understood as a criticism of the deputies, which delayed the vote on the new rule for controlling public accounts.

Haddad did not attend today’s meeting because he traveled to Johannesburg (South Africa) with President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) to participate in the 15th Summit of the Brics, a group that brings together Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. According to the leader of the government in the Chamber, José Guimarães (PT-CE), however, “everything is under control from the political point of view”, even after the noise between Haddad and Lira.

“It was arranged so that we can have a new meeting tomorrow at 11 am. However, President Arthur has already made it clear, including, due to the request of the leaders, that we should vote either tomorrow or Wednesday on the fiscal milestone, with all the adjustments promoted”, said Cajado.

In addition to approving the authorization for conditional spending, the Senate also left science and technology, Fundeb and the Constitutional Fund of the Federal District (FCDF) outside the fiscal limits. According to Cajado, today’s meeting did not deal with these points. The deputy governor of the Federal District, Celina Leão (PP), who works to keep the DF fund outside the framework, participated in the meeting.

The tax framework was sent by the Treasury to Congress in April, and approved by the Chamber in May. The senators voted on the text in June, but with changes, which made the project return for a new analysis by the deputies. The proposal replaces the current spending cap with more flexible rules for government spending. By design, spending can only grow by up to 70% of the increase in revenue, within the range of 0.6% to 2.5% above inflation. That is, expenses will always grow less than revenues, to avoid a lack of control of public accounts.