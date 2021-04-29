Frame tripod The world of science and art was horrified by the government’s proposal for a withholding tax on foundations and considered it “historically anti-cultural”: However, the tax burden is not coming now

A withholding tax on the dividend income of non-profit organizations would, according to the university people, have meant a “mental loss” to civil society.

The scientific community was still horrified on Thursday morning in a government framework dispute pending proposal on withholding tax on dividend income of non-profit organizations.

The new tax would have meant a loss for science and the arts, as foundations pay their living dividends in the form of scholarships for researchers and artists. At present, non-profit foundations are exempt from withholding tax.

Later in the day, it became clear that the decided tax increases of EUR 100-150 million would still not be collected from domestic non-profit organizations.

Originally the university people considered the government’s proposal “historically anti-civilized”.

Professor at the University of Helsinki and Chairman of the Board of the Finnish Cancer Institute Foundation Tomi Mäkelä said the decision would run counter to other goals of the government program.

“It’s understandable that the government wants to tax funds and foundations, but non-profit foundations should be excluded from this. There would be tools for that: it is easy to see the general interest of the foundation. ”

The current government has set a goal to increase Finland’s share of research and development expenditure to 4% of GDP by 2030.

Tomi Mäkelä­

According to Mäkelä, the withholding tax on non-profit foundations would have worked against the goal.

“We have estimated that the tax would cause roughly 30 million notches to be distributed by the foundations each year to around € 500 million. Grants from foundations make up a really large share of research funding in Finland as a whole. ”

Mäkelä had a hard time understanding the logic: why tax nonprofit foundations whose activities directly serve government goals?

“If this happens, it would be an anti-research and anti-cultural decision. No matter how low the tax rate is now, this would be a major opening that could tempt future, less science-friendly governments to raise it later. ”

Utilities foundations say scientists support science, culture and social activities more than the tax proposal would have achieved. According to foundations and funds the proposal would have meant 1,700 fewer person-years of grants each year.

The share of private foundations in arts and culture support has grown significantly over the last ten years.

Most of the foundation’s support comes from science, and the largest of the disciplines comes from medicine, which is increasingly dependent on foundation funding.

The machine Director of Science of the Foundation Kalle Korhonen told Thursday morning that for them, the decision would have clearly meant significantly fewer grants to do science and art.

Korhonen emphasized that foundations not only fund work, but also the costs of scientific research, especially in the field of medicine and natural sciences.

“Analysis costs and data processing costs are also becoming more common in the humanities.”

Kalle Korhonen­

The amount distributed by the Machine Foundation each year depends on the Foundation’s income.

Each year, more than half of the proceeds are distributed as grants to science and the arts. Last year, the foundation also bought the Sanginjoki forest in Oulu with dividend income, which was donated to the state as a nature reserve.

According to Korhonen, the tax exemption for dividends would not have been in conflict with tax fairness.

“At this point, it is apparently not realized that the distribution of foundation dividend income in the form of grants works to equalize income disparities. After all, it is the case today that the rich thrive, and those who already have the money get it more. But the money received through dividend income through charitable foundations is distributed back to society: science and the arts. It is sad if decision-makers do not understand this, ”Korhonen said on Thursday before the government’s decision.