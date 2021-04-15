Frame tripod The government’s most difficult negotiation next week is: Excessive spending on one billion euros, deep disagreement over cutting unemployment benefits

The board will meet in its mid-term debate next Wednesday and Thursday. The parties’ views on economic policy are far apart.

Government will meet next Wednesday and Thursday in a so-called framework debate to negotiate the use of state money for the coming years. Negotiation is the most difficult so far for the government, as the views of the left and the center in particular on economic policy after the interest rate crisis are clearly different.

Next week, the government should find a common vision on the broad lines of its policy for the next two years. Government sources say a week before the rally that all the big things are still inappropriate. Various parties even describe the overthrow of the government as possible, albeit unlikely.

The three main points of contention are the amount of money spent and borrowing, employment measures – especially cutting unemployment – and, on climate issues, the taxation of peat and the role of peat entrepreneurs.

Expenditure expectations of one billion euros over the frame

The starting point for the framework dispute is difficult, because the use of state money threatens to grow briskly than agreed.

The word frame riihi refers to the spending frameworks to be agreed at the beginning of the government term, which set a ceiling for the use of state money. Due to the pandemic, the government abandoned spending frameworks last year and took on a lot of additional debt. For this year, expenditure frameworks were in principle restored, but they do not limit appreciable interest expenditure.

Central Minister of Finance Matti Vanhanen and the Ministry of Finance, headed by him, have demanded that from next year onwards, expenditure frameworks should again be genuinely adhered to. However, according to HS, the implementation of all the government’s plans would mean that next year’s government expenditure would exceed the expenditure framework by about one billion euros.

So-called extra costs are caused, for example, by the costs of social reform. The Board also wants to reimburse Veikkaus ‘beneficiaries for grants that are shrinking due to a decrease in Veikkaus’ revenues.

Several government sources said on Thursday that spending frameworks are likely to be flexible next year as well. Open is how much. Politically, in any case, it is easier for the government to take on more debt than agreed than to cancel plans that are important to the various parties.

The left is firmly opposed to cuts in unemployment security

Perhaps the most controversy within the government is again about employment measures. In the government program, the government built the expenditure increases largely on the fact that it makes decisions that get more Finns to work.

Last autumn, the government decided, for example, on a new type of job search obligation and the removal of the pension tube for the elderly unemployed. However, in order to reach its target, the government should decide on a large number of additional measures that would increase employment and strengthen public finances.

The government plans to take action, among other things to facilitate the employment of the partially able, to increase labor migration and promote lifelong learning. However, according to the Ministry of Finance, such so-called soft measures alone are not enough to strengthen public finances in line with the government’s target.

The center, the Greens and the RKP are therefore in favor of blackmailing unemployment insurance. The SDP and the Left Alliance, on the other hand, are strongly opposed to them.

The Ministry of Finance has proposed, for example, earnings-related staggering the maximum duration of unemployment insurance. If there is little work history behind, the duration was reduced from the current 300-400 days to a minimum of 100 days. According to the ministry, this would both reduce unemployment insurance spending and make the unemployed apply for jobs faster, which in turn would increase tax revenue.

Left parties, on the other hand, feel they don’t pension tube removal after the conditions for further weakening of unemployment security. One reason is that they are strongly opposed by trade unions.

On the other hand, the Prime Minister’s Party, the SDP, will have to assess whether the center will remain in government if no agreement is reached on tough employment measures.

Peat entrepreneurs supporting torsion, big climate decisions in the fall

The most significant government decisions on climate action will not be forthcoming until the autumn.

However, in next week’s framework debate, the government will at least twist support for peat producers. The faster-than-expected rise in the price of emission rights has pushed peat entrepreneurs into disrepair.

Ministry of Employment and the Economy presented by the working group in March solution includes tax relief for small peat-fired heating plants. The Greens have expressed oppose the proposal. The party believes that the shutdown of peat burning, which is harmful to the climate, has not been too rapid.

In the context of the framework debate, the government is also due to consider how many additional decisions it still needs to make in order to achieve its emissions reduction target. At the same time, the climate and energy strategy to be completed in the autumn and the medium-term climate policy plan will be laid.

The government is also due to approve it soon fossil-free transport roadmap that is, the means by which the government aims to halve transport emissions by 2030. Possible further decisions to reduce traffic emissions will be made by the government in the autumn.