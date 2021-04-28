Frame tripod The government finally reached an agreement, according to HS, its main points are close to Marin’s original compromise proposals – this is now known

Designed for two days, the frame rally managed to stretch for more than a week and cause a government crisis.

On Wednesday confirmed that the government is ready to continue together after drifting to the brink of disintegration in the negotiations on the use of state money in the coming years. They had lasted eight days on Wednesday.

Read HS’s moment-by-moment monitoring of the government crisis here.

The leader of the governing parties spoke about the agreement at a press conference at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Kesäranta.

However, the details of the deal were still finalized on Wednesday night.

The goal is to be ready on Thursday, said the prime minister, the chairman of the SDP Sanna Marin.

“There are still open questions, but there is agreement on the big issues.”

Government did not give details on Wednesday of what it got agreed upon.

According to HS data the main points of the agreement are close to the proposals that Marin brought to the negotiations as early as last week.

The government intends to exceed the previously agreed expenditure frameworks by approximately EUR 900 million in 2022 and by approximately EUR 500 million in 2023. Last week, Marin proposed that the expenditure framework be exceeded in 2023 by about 850 million euros.

The government intends to make tax increases that would bring the state additional revenues of about 100-150 million euros. It is known that at least the withholding tax pushed by the SDP for institutional investors would be advancing.

Because the government increases spending so much relative to the spending framework it previously agreed, it will also have to cut spending. For 2023, this would mean around € 370 million in savings that are still being negotiated. Municipal government contributions are a potential target.

The government would initially decide on measures that the Ministry of Finance estimates will bring in more than 10,000 additional jobs by the end of the decade. In addition, the government agreed to decide later on measures to strengthen public finances by € 110 million by the end of the decade. It requires action that the Ministry of Finance estimates will bring in about 5,000 additional jobs.

Downtown rubbed the fate of the peat was so decidedthat the government will raise the tax-free threshold for the use of peat from power plants from 5,000 megawatt hours to 10,000 megawatt hours.

The tax advantage, which will take effect at the beginning of next year, will run until the end of the decade and is intended to facilitate the adaptation of small municipal heating plants in particular to the known decommissioning of peat as heating fuel.

In return, the Greens are demanding that the government decide on compensatory emission reduction measures.

So called the framework talks were originally scheduled to run for two days. Earlier in the week, after negotiations had dragged on for another week, the government was already close to collapsing.

The agreement began to look likely on Wednesday morning when the center’s president, minister of science and culture Annika Saarikko told the party after the group meeting in Parliamentthat the pieces of reconciliation had begun to snap into place. Before that, Saarikko and Marin had talked to each other.

As late as Tuesday, Saarikko described that faith in the government’s ability to act is faltering.

“The agreement is not perfect. But rarely is life, ”Saarikko said at a five-day press conference on Wednesday.

“It is important that the government is able to send a message that we are able to make decisions. We are capable of solutions. What is important is the right direction and the ability to reform Finland, responsibility in relation to the economy. ”

Ilta-Sanomat’s information according to the president Sauli Niinistö was concerned about the drift of the frame rope to a dead knot and discussed his concerns with both Marin and Saariko. Evening newspaper information According to Saarikko, President Sauli Niinistö raised in the parliamentary group on Wednesday when he spoke in favor of continuing the center in the government.

Specially it was the center that ached with the continuation of the government. Saarikko did not want to specify out loud what decided in the party that the government could continue.

“It’s hard to say which single thing settled the deal. Everyone probably looked at different things. I don’t know if we agree on everything, but we have agreed. “

Earlier in the morning after the party’s group meeting, Saarikko described that the party has balanced between irrefutability and agreement.

“We’ve had an assessment of the situation, which is a relationship where you don’t want to give up, but you also have to know how to agree. We have been moving in that border area for quite a few days. ”

The archipelago released on Wednesday downtown website writing, according to which his assessment was finally emphasized by the “clear reciprocity of the Prime Minister” and also by the fact that Finland deserves a functioning government in these times.

The Greens Chairman, Minister of the Interior Maria Ohisalo and Vice-Chairman of the Left Alliance, Minister of Education Jussi Saramo both stressed on Wednesday that the government still has a good program and work is now continuing.

Chairman of the RKP, Minister of Justice Anna-Maja Henriksson said that the solution is in the interests of all Finns.

“There have been difficult negotiations today and everyone has had to be flexible.”

In negotiations key issues of contention have included the level of government expenditure, the status of peat and employment measures.

The question of the extent to which the framework level of public finances can be exceeded was particularly lingering between the center and the left-wing parties in the government. The question of supporting peat, on the other hand, divided the views of the center and the Greens.

However, the difficult negotiations also involved issues that went beyond individual substantive issues and were somewhat difficult to define, such as the parties’ shared picture and views on what constitutes sustainable economic management.

In the five-party government, ideological disagreements over the management of public finances, for example, have been buzzing for a long time below the surface of the corona epidemic. Now they crashed to the surface and caused a government crisis, they estimate researchers to HS in the past.

Next one may ask how strong or weak the government will continue towards the end of its term.

“One party will not walk out of here, and certainly in the future we will also have to have difficult negotiations,” Prime Minister Marin said on Wednesday.