Frame tripod The center got through its demands: The government is giving small thermal power plants extra time to burn peat

Due to the tax advantage, climate emissions will increase somewhat. An equivalent amount of emissions must be cut elsewhere. Tens of millions of euros are coming to support producers.

28.4. 16:58 | Updated 28.4. 18:34

Government to give thermal power plants, at the request of the city center, an extension of time to burn peat.

This will be done by raising the lower limit for tax-free use of energy installations from 5,000 megawatt hours to 10,000 megawatt hours. Taxed production would only be the excess.

An extension period, which, depending on the point of view, can also be called to prolong the use of peat, would be valid until the end of this decade.

The matter was decided in the government’s crisised framework dispute negotiations as part of an agreement to keep the center on the board. Read more here.

The government has already made a decision to halve the energy use of peat by 2030. Anyway, peat, which emits a lot of CO2, is coming to the end of its way as fuel, as the price of allowances has risen sharply in recent months and accelerated the decline of peat.

Green had to give up the center, for which peat became a particularly important issue before the June municipal elections.

The importance of peat production is greatest in the central voting areas of the city center, including Ostrobothnia and Central Finland.

The sharp rise in allowances has plagued peat entrepreneurs. Entrepreneurs organize on May Day truck march to Helsinki on behalf of peat to demand, inter alia, the classification of peat as renewable energy.

Final the decision on the tax benefit will be made in next autumn’s budget debate and is due to take effect from the beginning of 2022. According to HS, the Greens made it a condition that a similar number of compensatory climate measures be decided at the same time.

A separate support package for several tens of millions is planned for peat producers later this year, possibly through an additional budget.

According to STT, the total peat support package would be around EUR 70 million. Of this, approximately 60 million would be provided as support this year and the remaining around 10 million next year. The final amounts are still being filed in government negotiations.

Support for producers has also been funded by the European Fair Transition Fund (JTF). It is designed to support the regions and industries most affected by the transition to a carbon-neutral society.

The extension of tax-free use was one of the proposals put forward by the Ministry of Employment and the Economy the peat working group did to facilitate the position of peat producers.

Government the decision will benefit most small municipal heating plants, which have relied on peat and are now increasing the share of other fuels, mainly wood.

Municipal power plants will have to invest an estimated EUR 150-250 million in reducing their dependence on peat. The tax relief now made will give them more time to continue using peat as a blended fuel and make changes at a slower pace.

Raising the threshold for tax-free use also applies to large-scale heat plants, but for them the decision is less relevant. The significance of the tax for them is small. Instead, the price of allowances is more important to them.

When Thermal power plants will have an incentive to continue using peat, and Finland’s carbon dioxide emissions will also increase. The estimate is about 0.1 million tonnes, compared to 48.9 million tonnes in Finland last year.

The emission reduction effect of halving the energy use of peat by 2030 is estimated at 3.6 million tonnes. This target may be achieved significantly ahead of schedule due to the increase in the price of allowances. In the view of the city center, this broader picture will not change due to the temporary tax relief received by heating plants.

The government’s agreement includes, at least in the Greens’ view, that if peat increases emissions, similar reductions must be achieved in other sectors. Small power plants are not covered by emissions trading but belong to the non-trading burden-sharing sector, and if emissions in that sector increase by 0.1 million tonnes, reductions must be made, for example, in agriculture or transport in the burden-sharing sector.

If power plants covered by emissions trading were to start burning the maximum amount of peat, this would lead to an additional 0.4 million tonnes of emissions. This is the theoretical maximum, and is not expected to be the case if allowances remain expensive.

Peat is also coming already agreed last fall a floor pricing mechanism that has been important to the greens. It was originally supposed to be finalized now in this spring’s framework debate. The mechanism works in such a way that peat taxation is tightened if allowances remain too cheap.