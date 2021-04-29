Frame tripod Professor of Public Finance: It is difficult to justify the government’s planned overruns in the coming years

According to Professor Roope Uusitalo, it is difficult to justify the excesses of the coming years with a corona or economic cycles. Risto Murto, CEO of the pension company Varma, points out that the economic recovery is timed to rise.

Several according to media reports, the prime minister Sanna Marinin (sd) the government intends to exceed the general government expenditure framework by EUR 900 million next year and by EUR 500 million the following year.

Professor of Public Finance at the State Economic Research Center (VATT) Roope Uusitalo finds no justification for exceeding such a scale.

“It’s a little hard to justify it on a cyclical or corona-political basis or in any other way. Next year should probably be a year of relatively rapid or at least normal growth, not least because there is quite a lot of pent-up consumption that people have missed during the corona year. Therefore, it is unlikely that we will have a terribly hard recession next year, ”Uusitalo tells STT.

He emphasizes, however, that the framework is only the government’s own long-term plan for spending developments.

“Even if the government stays in the frame, the budget would be pretty far from balance because the original plan is based on employment measures. Last year, abandoning the framework was very understandable because of the coronary chaos, and again this year, but that next year and next year will not stay in the framework, it will be a little harder to justify, ”he says.

“For our part, of course, the question is that when we committed ourselves to promoting employment, we might not quite fully understand what we were committed to. It has now proved that promoting employment will be remarkably difficult and will require decisions for which the governing parties have not been prepared. ”

According to Uusitalo, what is more important for the economy is what is the expenditure and income than being in relation to the framework.

“But in principle, it’s a bigger thing because the framework has been developed to have a brake on spending growth. The spending framework has been such a brake since the 1990s, ”and governments are always hoped to follow it.

Employment pension company Varma’s CEO Risto Murron In his opinion, the decisions of the framework dispute raise two questions about Finland’s public finances.

Risto Murto­

According to Murron, the first question is what is the framework for moving towards balanced public finances over terms of government. Traditionally, this has been answered in Finland with expenditure frameworks that set the framework for the state’s spending in the coming years. However, the Marin government is still going beyond the framework for the next two years, even though the end of the corona crisis is already beginning to loom.

“After that, we do not know in which framework Finnish policy-making is committed in the medium term,” Murto tells STT.

If the expenditure frameworks are to be breached, Murro believes the replacement should be given some idea of ​​how the government debt ratio can be printed down over government terms.

“If this framework (expenditure frameworks) doesn’t work, then another one should be provided.”

As another issue, Murto raises the timing of resuscitation. According to him, it seems that the next few years will see a strong upswing in Finland. The fraction characterizes the economic outlook for the next 12 months as exceptionally strong, thanks to good traction in export markets.

According to Murro, exceeding government expenditure frameworks during the upswing builds an assumption of pro-cyclical economic policy.

“Now, when decisions are postponed to the next government, then at the same time it is likely to be assumed that the next government will start (fiscal) rebalancing measures when growth starts to fade.”

Fraction finds this assumption problematic. He asks if it is realistic to assume that the next government would start adjusting public finances when economic growth may already be fading.

Merit-related According to media reports, unemployment protection is being reformed on the basis of earned euros instead of hours worked. According to Professor Uusitalo, this decision has no real significance for public finances.

“It is technically certainly a sensible reform that will affect the basis on which the employment condition is calculated. It is easier to calculate on the basis of euros. This is a sensible policy, but not a particularly important one for public finances. “

However, Uusitalo mentions that, depending on the type of euro limit recorded in earnings security, it is either a tightening of earnings security or a relaxation of earnings security.

“If this reform is expected to boost public finances, it means in practice that the income limit is set at a level that will reduce the daily allowances of some of the unemployed.”

The government is also aiming for an employment rate of 75% and a reversal of debt growth by the middle of the decade. According to Uusitalo, there are no signs that this will happen.

“Therefore, it is premature to take a position on the forecasts. Following the framework dispute, the Ministry of Finance will update its own forecasts, also taking into account the effects of the decisions taken in the framework dispute. Then it’s easier to evaluate the forecasts. ”