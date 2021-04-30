Frame tripod Opposition accuses of spending increases and considers employment measures ineffective – Halla-aho: “I think this is an eye-opener”

Jussi Halla-aho from basic Finns criticizes, among other things, the transfer of employment services to municipalities. The Coalition Party’s Petteri Orpo’s line of responsible economic policy has now been dug up.

Opposition parties strongly criticize the results of the framework debate, which the government reported on Thursday night. Expenditure is rising and employment measures are inadequate, there is a message.

“Yes, the previous decisions that the framework should be returned to and the growth of public spending should be brought under control have been swirled here,” says the chairman of Basic Finns. Jussi Halla-aho says.

“As many people who understand the economy have already commented on, strong economic growth is now expected in Finland and the EU region now after the interest rate, and in that sense, this increase in spending with debt is not really justified.”

Chairman of the Coalition Party Petteri Orpo says the outcome of the riih was worse than he even feared.

“Expenditure frameworks were briskly exceeded both next year and the following year. Indebtedness will not be reduced but will increase until 2023. And the right employment measures and reforms will not be done. The line of responsible economic policy has now been definitively rejected for this term. ”

As well as Halla-aho that Orpo criticized in particular the decision to exceed the public expenditure framework. The government agreed that the limits would be exceeded by approximately EUR 900 million in 2022 and by approximately EUR 500 million in 2023.

At the same time, the planned expenditure for 2023 will be reduced by approximately EUR 370 million. The savings are permanent in nature, so the solution will also reduce the expenditure included in the framework from 2024 onwards.

There is no praise from the opposition for the adjustment decisions.

“It is a bit of a special situation now that the government is now temporarily increasing its spending for the next two years and this two years is coincidentally the same as what this government is no longer in power,” Halla-aho says.

Orpo states that these are not actual cuts, because at the same time expenditure is added to the framework.

Government has justified exceeding the expenditure framework under the pressure of necessary expenditure. This was invoked by, among others, the Minister of Finance Matti Vanhanen (middle) on Thursday at a parliamentary question time.

“As a former finance minister, I can say that there is always surprising spending. Then take that budget book and start going through it. That’s how it’s always done, ”Orpo reproaches.

For him, the problem is that the employment measures taken do not help to cover the pressure of spending.

“In line with its government program, the government increased its fixed expenditures by € 1.2 billion at the beginning of the government term and had to be financed through employment measures. Those actions have not been taken, but the expenditure is. Now we are adding more spending and still not taking decent real employment measures. ”

Orpo was left to wait, for example, for the graduation of earnings-related unemployment insurance and the facilitation of local agreements, as well as a moderate reduction in labor taxation.

Even from Halla-aho the problem is the effectiveness of the employment measures decided upon. Among other things, he criticizes the transfer of employment services to municipalities. This is one of the largest employment measures now reported in terms of calculated effects. The Ministry of Finance has calculated that the change could create 7,000-10,000 jobs.

“There are pilots of this in Finland and it has been stated that they do not have any employment effects. I think this is an eye-opener and this makes up for the fact that no real decisions can be made, ”says Halla-aho.

