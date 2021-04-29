Frame tripod EK, Suomen Yrittäjät and Palta dissatisfied with the framework dispute, SAK and STTK praise

The education union was pleased that the government’s spending cuts did not hit education.

More than a week the protracted mid-term brawl of the government ended on Thursday, and the government presented its economic policy for the coming years at a press conference on Thursday night. As a result of the mid-term conflict that has now ended, the government intends to exceed its agreed expenditure framework in the coming years and cut planned expenditure for 2023 by EUR 370 million.

Business the federation commented in a statement on Thursday night that it felt that the government’s employment measures in the context of the mid-term conflict were insufficient.

“The government has set itself a target of 80,000 new jobs by the end of the decade. That target is a long way from the post-conflict. The employment impact of the framework has been assessed in various ministries. In the past, verification has been , CEO of the Confederation of Finnish Industries Jyri Häkämies stated in an EK release.

According to its press release, EK is also concerned about taking on additional debt and passing it on to future generations.

Also Suomen Yrittäjät said that it was disappointed with the results of the government’s mid-term conflict.

“The result is very modest. Indebtedness continues, there will be no return to the framework during this parliamentary term, no labor market reforms will be made or postponed, and local agreement will not progress”, Mikael Pentikäinen said in a press release.

According to Suomen Yrittäjit, it is irresponsible that the government will not return to the framework in 2023.

Service industries employers Palta said in a statement on Thursday that it missed the government’s mid-term debate on employment measures to strengthen public finances and “bolder reforms to boost growth”.

In addition, Palta states that he will miss the investments he needs in the growth of the service economy, as it is the service sectors that have suffered severely from the interest rate pandemic.

“Reforms to boost employment are a lifeline for service sectors, where the majority of new jobs are created. The interest rate crisis has only increased the need for structural reforms. It is really worrying that important employment decisions are postponed again when they should be made immediately,” Go to the Edge commented in the press release.

Construction industry for its part, it expressed concern about the government ‘s proposed spending cuts for 2023.

“If the appropriations for the development of the transport system are cut by EUR 110 million, the recently completed Transport 12 plan, which has been specifically aimed at increasing the long-term nature of transport policy, will also be pulled out of the carpet.” SpongeBob Syrjö notes.

Forest industry In its press release, the association said it was disappointed that the government’s framework dispute, which ended on Thursday, did not address the structural problems of the Finnish economy or the necessary employment measures. According to the Finnish Forest Industry Association, the sharp indebtedness of public finances creates uncertainty about the future operating environment of Finnish industry.

According to the release, the mid-term decisions will increase the costs of the factories operating in Finland and further increase the competitive gap with those many key competitor countries.

“Germany, for example, is now being given more of a head start, even though it should have been caught up. In Germany, the electricity user is already being reimbursed a larger share of the price increase than Finland,” Timo Jaatinen notes in the release.

Finland The Confederation of Finnish Trade Unions (SAK), for its part, said that the most acute task of economic policy is now to alleviate the problems caused by the interest rate pandemic. According to SAK, the time will come to strengthen public finances and close the sustainability gap later.

Chief Economist of SAK Ilkka Kaukoranta stated in a statement that overcoming the interest rate crisis is now more urgent than strengthening the long-term sustainability of public finances.

According to Finanssiala ry, it is good that the government gives peace to the expert group of the Ministry of Finance to continue the study of, among other things, the new withholding tax on dividends and the taxation of real estate investments. However, it states in its statement that it is precisely the new investment-related taxes that it is concerned about.

The upcoming autumn budget debate is with the CEO of Finance Piia-Noora Kaupin according to the need to make tax solutions that support domestic ownership and the domestic financial sector.

Education The trade union OAJ, for its part, said it was pleased that no cuts had been made to the training in connection with the mid-term government dispute. Chairman Olli Luukkainen thanks the press release to the government for the right choice of values.

However, the OAJ notes that it is not entirely satisfied with the government’s mid-term conflict, as it would have liked, for example, to make additional funding for education permanent.

The Trade Union also states in its press release that it is disappointed with the employment measures taken by the government in the mid-term conflict. In addition, the association would have liked the promotion of local agreement and decisions to accelerate low-carbon work in the trade sector.

However, the Trade Union considers solutions to revive the government’s mid-term economy and secure purchasing power to be in the right direction.

STTK For its part, it said it was pleased that a mutually satisfactory solution had been reached in the government ‘s framework dispute negotiations, which had proved challenging.

“The country did not drift into a political crisis in the face of a continuing pandemic in the world, which could also have put the EU’s recovery package at stake,” the chief economist said. Patrizio Lainà notes.

The government’s employment package will increase employment by 40,000 to 44,500 people. STTK commends the government for its investments in skills, employment services and partial work ability.