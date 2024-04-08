Frame time | The three-year-old's mother “forgot” the tablet in Spain – The family's life was turned upside down

The three-year-old from the Porvoo family would have liked to watch toy videos and children's animations right from the morning. According to the mother, the difference from before has been huge since the screen time was significantly cut.

“Heads up stayed there in Spain.”

So Porvoo Maid Malmberg said to his child when the family returned from the Canarian trip to a new everyday life.

What was new was that the now three-year-old's screen time would be significantly cut.

Watching videos on a cell phone and tablet had quietly become part of the days of the first born in a family of two. This was especially the case at the beginning of winter, when the child was ill. Then parents could more easily hand over a smart device to get work done.