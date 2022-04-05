Frame stripe The government’s frenzy begins today: Russia’s war in Ukraine left behind the biggest rift

For example, there has been a broad consensus on the need to increase defense spending since the war expanded.

Government the framework debate will begin on Tuesday in a situation where the biggest divisions between the ruling parties have been left behind. The reason for this is Russia’s widening war in Ukraine.

In the framework debate, the government plans the state’s finances for years to come

For example, there has been a broad consensus on the need to increase defense spending since the war expanded. The government also plans to make cuts of 370 million euros.

Each government sets itself a framework at the beginning of its term for how it intends to spend money. Even before the Russian invasion in February, the government was exceeding the agreed level in 2019 by half a billion euros.

Government does not intend to cut funding from the Defense Forces, for example, as previously planned, so some of the savings targets will need to be renegotiated. One of the biggest cuts is targeting the Department of Transportation and Communications (LVM).

In the framework dispute, the government is reportedly also agreeing on an exception clause or a kind of reservation that will allow for an increase in government spending due to the war in Ukraine. The point is that the cost of the Russian invasion may still be difficult to outline.

The Treasury minister Annika Saarikko (Central) estimates that for Saturday, for example, 60,000 Ukrainian refugees will incur additional annual expenditure of around half a billion euros in the coming years.

Last in government economic planning proved so challenging that the government experienced one of its most serious crises. In the end, however, the ruling parties agreed that the limit would be exceeded by EUR 900 million this year and by EUR 500 million next year. This was due to additional costs caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The chairman of the center, Saarikko, recently commented that the agreement reached in the framework dispute negotiations was not perfect. He added that “life is rare”.

For a long time, the frame row looked like a potential hotbed this year as well.

Last November, at a meeting of the central party council, Saarikko said that it was time for the Social Democrats, the Left Alliance and the Greens to stop dreaming about violating the common framework agreement. However, since Russia’s attack in February, messages from various parties have been in line with the fact that the framework dispute is no longer expected to be the subject of much controversy.