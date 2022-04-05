Further cuts were made to, among other things, waterways, state subsidies to municipalities and development cooperation.

Government agreed in its framework dispute on additional spending of billions of euros, but also on cuts.

The decision to cut was made in last spring’s frame dispute. The cuts were intended to reduce government spending and, at the same time, indebtedness.

At that time, the government agreed to reduce fixed costs by 370 million euros.

Government agreed at the time on a rather precise cutting list, but especially because of the war in Ukraine, the government decided to cancel the savings on the Defense Forces, the Ministry of Interior and science.

Because of this, the government had to look for new cuts for about one hundred million euros.

This was not the case, but the € 370 million cut was cut by € 42 million during the negotiations with a framework technical trick that governments have used before.

Kikan allows for a rising frame index according to the increase in the cost level, which automatically raises the expenditure frame.

The government did not implement the level purchase framework allowed by the entire index. In this way, the expenditure framework decreases, which can be counted as savings, even if nothing is cut as such. The state only fails to use some of the money it could use according to the index rise.

Last In the framework negotiations, the Ministry of Finance had the most new cuts, totaling almost EUR 20 million.

The second largest reduction is (approximately EUR 17 million) in road projects.

5 million euros will go from development co-operation, 1.5 million euros from the Ministry of the Environment and five million euros from the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry.

Last In total, the Ministry of Transport and Communications, ie practically new waterway projects, will be the most affected by the savings decided in 2006 and this year.

EUR 48 million will come from the Ministry of Finance’s budget. A key part of these is subsidies paid by the state to municipalities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ development co-operation and the Ministry of Agriculture and Forestry are the third most affected. The cost of both is EUR 40 million.

Approximately EUR 20 million will be cut from the Ministry of Employment and the Economy.

The government has not yet announced exactly where all the savings will go. They will be announced on April 13th.