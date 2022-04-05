Frame stripe More refresher exercises, personnel and armaments: Government approves Ministry of Defense proposal for more than two billion additional bills as such

The government approved the proposal prepared by the Defense Forces and the Ministry of Defense as such. Defense-related expenditure is covered outside the envelopes.

Government decided in its framework debate on Tuesday to provide significant additional funding to the defense, totaling more than two billion euros, between 2023 and 2026.

In addition, it is planned to allocate about 700 million euros to the defense in the supplementary budget that the government will issue in May.

The additional funding for the defense is intended to increase personnel and refresher exercises, as well as to make large-scale purchases of materials.

The background is the Russian invasion war in Ukraine and the change in the security environment.

“This decision was right and necessary,” said the Minister of Finance, who presented the decisions of the framework dispute Annika Saarikko (central) press conference.

Minister of Defense Antti Kaikkonen (Central) and Commander of the Defense Forces Timo Kivisen will be announced in more detail at a press conference on Wednesday.

“The war in Europe has fundamentally changed our security environment. That is why we have decided to make significant additional contributions to the Defense Forces. The purpose is to secure our defense capabilities in all situations, ”Kaikkonen said in a press release.

For the frame season Of the more than EUR 2 billion allocated for 2023–2026, more than EUR 730 million is in operating expenditure and less than EUR 1.5 billion in material purchases. In addition, the activities of the National Defense Organization are supported by state grants of less than EUR 13 million.

Of the EUR 700 million planned for this year’s amending budget, EUR 200 million is operating expenditure and EUR 500 million material procurement.

In the framework period, the appropriations for the Defense Forces will be increased by approximately EUR 788 million in 2023 and by approximately EUR 408-536 million per year in 2024–2026.

Ministry of Defense According to the press release, refresher exercises are to be increased annually by about 10,000 reservists out of the current 19,300 reservists.

According to the Government’s defense report, the number of personnel in the Defense Forces will be increased by 500 person-years in the next few years. Staff increases will affect both civilian and military personnel. They will start as early as this year.

The number of contract soldiers will be increased by about 180–230 person-years from the current 350-person-years.

Funding for the procurement of defense equipment will include the acquisition of anti-tank and anti-aircraft weapons, fighter equipment, artillery ammunition, field maintenance material and missiles for naval and air defense.

Defense spending the increase is covered outside the agreed frameworks. The framework refers to the expenditure ceiling agreed in advance by the government for the election period.

The government introduced a so-called exception clause into the framework, which it justifies with the war of aggression launched by Russia in Ukraine and the ensuing financing needs.

According to the clause, the necessary increases in cyber security, such as those directly related to the situation, will be covered outside the framework.

Government In its framework debate, it also decided to make the savings of EUR 370 million which it had already outlined. For the Defense Forces, a frame cut of € 35 million had been agreed, but these cuts were now reversed and re-granulated.

In connection with security, it was also decided to provide funding to the Border Guard for the acquisition of new surveillance aircraft. An amount of EUR 163 million is being prepared for this. In addition, additional annual funding is allocated to the Border Guard.

Additional funding will also come to cyber security, approximately EUR 40-50 million annually.