Wednesday, April 6, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Frame stripe Basic Finns and the Coalition Party criticize the government for indebtedness and thank the increase in defense money

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 5, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
0
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

“The government will borrow more than seven billion euros a year in the coming years, and no real savings have even been sought,” Riikka Purra, the chairman of Basic Finns, wrote in the press release.

5.4. 21:18

Opposition party Chairman of the Basic Finns Riikka Purra criticizes the government ‘s decisions in the framework dispute over the failure to incite indebtedness.

“The government will be borrowing more than seven billion euros a year in the coming years, and no real savings have even been sought,” Purra writes in a statement.

He said the savings of € 370 million decided by the government are “non-existent” and things should be prioritized.

“Of course, it was no surprise that the government will solve its problem with debt – or therefore transfer the problems to the next government,” Purra writes.

According to him, the basic Finns are supported by the government’s extensive investments in, for example, defense.

See also  Reader opinion Parliament must support reserve activities

Another the opposition party’s comments on the framework dispute were similar.

Chairman of the Coalition Parliamentary Group Kai Mykkänen on Twitter praised the government for increasing defense spending, but said it was concerned about rising public debt.

“The rise in interest rates has already begun. As a drill-down exercise: a one percentage point rise in interest rates will increase interest spending by a billion in the next few years, ”he wrote.

“It is now clear that rescuing the services of the welfare state will remain the responsibility of the next government.”

The government has decided to give the defense more than two billion euros in the coming framework period 2023–2026. In addition, additional funding for defense will come from the spring supplementary budget.

Less Purra believes that important spending should have been given up.

“For example, the world’s most ambitious climate policy will continue and hundreds of millions will be blamed for development aid projects such as climate change projects in Africa. The deep problems of public finances that existed before the crises will be offset by additional debt and taxes. ”

See also  Looking back on 1972: a strong year for cars

The Treasury minister Annika Saarikko (Central) said at a news conference that as part of the decided 370 million cuts, development will also be cut.

Basic Finns also criticizes the government’s decision to increase the index to social benefits. In the opinion of basic Finns, this does not help the ordinary worker, who suffers from higher energy prices.

Among other things, basic Finns have pushed for a reduction in the fuel tax, which would like to ease the burden on those who work.

#Frame #stripe #Basic #Finns #Coalition #Party #criticize #government #indebtedness #increase #defense #money

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Higuain, the story of a striker by subtraction

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.