Frame stripe Basic Finns and the Coalition Party criticize the government for indebtedness and thank the increase in defense money

“The government will borrow more than seven billion euros a year in the coming years, and no real savings have even been sought,” Riikka Purra, the chairman of Basic Finns, wrote in the press release.

5.4. 21:18

Opposition party Chairman of the Basic Finns Riikka Purra criticizes the government ‘s decisions in the framework dispute over the failure to incite indebtedness.

He said the savings of € 370 million decided by the government are “non-existent” and things should be prioritized.

“Of course, it was no surprise that the government will solve its problem with debt – or therefore transfer the problems to the next government,” Purra writes.

According to him, the basic Finns are supported by the government’s extensive investments in, for example, defense.

Another the opposition party’s comments on the framework dispute were similar.

Chairman of the Coalition Parliamentary Group Kai Mykkänen on Twitter praised the government for increasing defense spending, but said it was concerned about rising public debt.

“The rise in interest rates has already begun. As a drill-down exercise: a one percentage point rise in interest rates will increase interest spending by a billion in the next few years, ”he wrote.

“It is now clear that rescuing the services of the welfare state will remain the responsibility of the next government.”

The government has decided to give the defense more than two billion euros in the coming framework period 2023–2026. In addition, additional funding for defense will come from the spring supplementary budget.

Less Purra believes that important spending should have been given up.

“For example, the world’s most ambitious climate policy will continue and hundreds of millions will be blamed for development aid projects such as climate change projects in Africa. The deep problems of public finances that existed before the crises will be offset by additional debt and taxes. ”

The Treasury minister Annika Saarikko (Central) said at a news conference that as part of the decided 370 million cuts, development will also be cut.

Basic Finns also criticizes the government’s decision to increase the index to social benefits. In the opinion of basic Finns, this does not help the ordinary worker, who suffers from higher energy prices.

Among other things, basic Finns have pushed for a reduction in the fuel tax, which would like to ease the burden on those who work.