The day many have been waiting for is finally here. Hogwarts Legacy It is finally available on Nintendo Switch. While many have come to think that this port would be a disaster, previous information painted a positive picture. Now, with this delivery finally in the hands of users, Everything seems to indicate that we are facing another port that seemed impossible, but it is a reality.

Recently, the YouTube channel known as SwitchUp, shared its review on the technical section of Hogwarts Legacy on Nintendo Switch. To the surprise of many, this port is worth it. Although we encounter a series of limitations due to the hardware, the main experience has remained intact.

To start, Hogwarts Legacy runs at 30fps steadily. Although it is not the 60fps that we find on the PS5, this allows us to enjoy this game in a good way. Likewise, and as we had already seen in multiple previous comparisons, the visual section on the Switch lacks the refinement that we find on other platforms, although this does not mean that we are presented with a gray spot at all times, as in Mortal Kombat 1

However, the biggest problem that we face Hogwarts Legacy on Switch it is its open world. Not only has the number of characters and objects in the world been reduced, but the loading screens have been expanded substantially. While on the rest of the consoles we can move freely, in the port we have to undergo multiple loading screens in a single area to advance, something that could spoil the experience for more than one person.

Hogwarts Legacy has given a lot to talk about in its Switch version. For a while, We weren’t even sure the game was going to be available on this platform when it was first announced, as it was nowhere to be found in the title reveal trailer. That information only came later via the game’s official website, which was followed by the surprise that the release was a native port and not a cloud version.

Despite its clear flaws, Hogwarts Legacy It joins a select group of ports that seemed impossible, but have managed to work properly on the Switch. Here we find titles like DOOM Eternal and No Man’s Sky.

For those who haven’t played it yet, Hogwarts Legacy is an action role-playing video game set in the magical world of Harry Potter. The title was developed by Portkey Games, and published by Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. He title is set in the 19th century, long before the events of the Harry Potter book series.

Players can create their own character, a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. This protagonist has received a late acceptance letter from Hogwarts and holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to destroy the wizarding world. Hogwarts Legacy presents us with an open world, which includes the iconic Hogwarts Castle, the Forbidden Forest and other magical places. Players can attend classes, learn magic, and embark on quests.

Players can learn and cast a variety of spells, brew potions, and interact with magical creatures. The game features a magical ecosystem where players can discover and tame magical beasts. Hogwarts Legacy is now available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC and Nintendo Switch. On related topics, here you can see the launch trailer for this title on Switch. Likewise, eight minutes of gameplay of this installment on Switch have been revealed.

Editor’s Note:

Hogwarts Legacy on Nintendo Switch is something that few believed possible, but today it is a reality. Although the experience is not as good as on the PS5 or PC, the truth is that for a Switch laptop, the final result is more than enough.

