W.e have to admit it now: when it comes to conscription, we were as taken by surprise as NATO did when Putin attacked Crimea. The first time when I was called up to join the mountain pioneers. While we had to drag mines over moraines in knee breeches, our schoolmates were allowed to fulfill their patriotic duty as clerks in the medical service or as orderlies for the masters of the air.

We then had one more glue for the later abolition of compulsory military service. The then defense minister sold it to all of us with the argument that it was only being “suspended”. In our defense we can only say that everyone believed the CSU man, who at that time was the greatest, but also the last hope of the conservatives in Germany.

In the meantime, however, we also doubt that compulsory military service could ever be “used” again. As well as? There are no more ammunition bunkers on the site of our old barracks, but rather terraced houses with exemplary thermal insulation.

The listening posts were razed too early

The beautiful towers on the peaks of the German low mountain range, where you could hear what plans were being made in the Eastern Bloc, were also razed too early. If the listening posts still existed, then perhaps we would not only know what Putin is up to this time with his tanks on the border with Ukraine.

Then it would probably have become clearer earlier that the CDU base considers their party chairman Laschet to be a loser and Söder-Markus to be the rescue. Apparently, even the entire management bodies of the CDU had not the slightest idea of ​​this. That is why the last hope of the conservatives, of course coming again from the ranks of the CSU, urgently recommended that the executives in the sister party should “listen carefully to the CDU”.

Wide? Alcohol was strictly forbidden for us radio operators. Söder certainly meant “legs apart”. But is that enough? As deaf as the board and presidium of the CDU are after Doctor Söder’s diagnosis, so like a nut, it would be advisable that they themselves apply for the protection of the Constitution to monitor their party. At least the CDU needs its own Listen and Look department.

Söder just has to listen to himself

Söder has it easier. In contrast to Laschet’s case, the following applies to the CSU chairman: the party, that’s me. He only has to listen to himself if he wants to know what the CSU thinks. And when he tells her that, his party soldiers stand at attention like we recruits in the Karfreit barracks back then and shout like a man: Yes, boss! And afterwards, as in the field service on the high mountain training area: Your will be done!

This is what it looks like, the “more modern form of democracy” that Söder had to explain to the brothers in the sister party because they are obviously not quite up to date: “Not ten, twenty, thirty people” decide in a “small one Back room “- just one. Or, as with the also quite modern Greens, a maximum of two. Habeck and Baerbock now run their shop so tightly and tightly from the front that you can already understand why Söder feels more drawn to the Greens than to this unruly cucumber troop called the CDU.

And as the authoritarian vernacular says: if you don’t want to hear, you have to feel. Party peoples of the Union, so prefer to hear the signals from Munich: If you haven’t even let Horst Seehofer stop you, you don’t just let Armin Laschet go ahead. Seehofer can suffer as he likes.

A Franconian strongman like Söder impresses himself and the people very much in times when even districts like Saarland no longer listen to the Chancellor. They can dress warmly, the Saarlanders, when Söder becomes a candidate for chancellor. Because then his entry into the Chancellery is so certain that we can actually save ourselves the election in September. After all, we live in a more modern democracy. At least that’s what we heard somewhere recently.