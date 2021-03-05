D.he SPD, although so old and weak, is still good for surprises. You can see that not only in the fact that she is currently ashamed of Wolfgang Thierse, although he has had a hairstyle for decades as if visiting the hairdresser had already been banned in the GDR.

Even more astounding than Saskia Eskens and Kevin Kühnert’s foreign shame for the old white man in the ranks of the Reds, we find that the party of tax increases suddenly no longer sees tax evasion as a crime.

Yes, that’s even harder to believe than the internal Thierse bashing. The latter fits perfectly into the picture of an SPD so concerned about minorities of all kinds that it probably wants to become an infinitesimally small group itself for reasons of identity.

But back to tax evasion, which initially leads us to another social force, the CSU. Your MP Nüßlein is accused of having set up a mask business, for which she collected substantial commissions and did not pay tax on them. The deputy chairman of the SPD parliamentary group Wiese said: If this were to be confirmed, then “this would be anything but a peculiar offense”.

Trivial offenses as capital crimes

Perhaps that could have been said in the last century when petty offenses meant venial sins. Nowadays, however, in the progressive circles in which the SPD tries to sneak in, the crimes of gentlemen are classified as capital crimes. Therefore, if he is not yet demented, no man risks asking a young woman: “My beautiful lady, may I dare to offer her arm and escort?”

Perhaps Goethe was able to afford that! Nowadays the use of the F-word alone would earn the gentleman three days in the internet pillory, not to mention the punishment for the arm application.

Mario Draghi has sold our interest

So it is only too understandable that since Silvio Berlusconi no politician wants to be a gentleman, not even Mario Draghi. Incidentally, it serves him right that he now has to rule Italy after he had misappropriated our interest rates.

At this point, Olaf Scholz shouldn’t grin so smurfy! The SPD’s candidate for chancellor is threatened, at least in theory, with worse things than Draghi: having to rule Germany at the head of a coalition made up of its own piggy, the Greens and the Left Party. They would laugh at this troop even in Italy.

Just because of the distant possibility that this Trio Infernale will come to power in Berlin, everything must now really be done to ensure that herd immunity prevails until the federal elections. For all of us, the current corona chaos is enough, which you can actually no longer imagine worse – unless you think about how it would turn out under red-red-green.

The left would only want to order the vaccine in Moscow. The Greens would only administer it in apartment buildings. And one might expect the SPD to propose that all minorities, including all variants, be vaccinated before the backward-looking majority (including Thierse) get their turn.

To have clarity about this is worth something. But that too is milky again. Probably irritated by two declarations of solidarity in the SPD for Thierse, said party leader Esken, nothing is further from her than to distance herself from this “meritorious social democrat”. Nothing and nobody? We’ll look at that again when Scholz – then of course only he – loses the election. Then it will be said: The Smurf has done its job, the Smurf can go.

If you can still say that. Strictly speaking, Söder’s scolding for Scholz, “not grinning around so smurfy”, is racist. Because what was that supposed to allude to if not the skin color of the Smurfs? A serious petty offense! The Chancellor is said not to have intervened. She probably obeyed the rule: the cavalier enjoys and is silent.