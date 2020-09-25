I.isn’t that strange? There is bitter argument about what is the correct attitude – about the climate, the virus, the old man’s joke. But hardly anyone is bothered when this happens in sloppy German. It wouldn’t hurt politicians and their staff to put their mobile phones down from time to time and use Wolf Schneider’s “Deutsch für Profis” instead. The journalism teacher wrote the book in the last century, when Twitter and Co. weren’t even nightmares. But even and especially in the age of the digital revolution, his recommendations are as necessary as ever. This is also shown by a look at “Das Magazin der Bundesregierung”, which deals with German unity for the occasion.

In its “editorial”, the Chancellor repeats her statement that the coronavirus is “a democratic imposition for all of us, including me”. For all of us? We are sitting in the glass house ourselves and therefore only want to throw grains of sand. But who, the tailor (“Quality comes from torment”) personally experienced, could forget his 7th chapter? It advises: “Get rid of the adjectives!”, Especially those that “turn logic upside down because they are related to the wrong noun”. And that clearly seems to be the case with the Chancellor’s new favorite formula.

The virus would only be a democratic imposition if it had become an imposition in a democratic manner. Like Donald Trump, Boris Johnson and Jair Bolsonaro. In the case of Sars-CoV-2, however, this does not apply, because not even the bat market in Wuhan is democratic, not to mention all of China. And no conspiracy theory known to us assumes that the German people gave themselves the virus in free self-determination. It’s not stupid. The people.

No, this pathogen is no more democratically legitimized than the humanitarian catastrophe, which one reads about again and again. Even with her it is mostly a thought accident, because only in the rarest of cases is it meant a particularly philanthropic misfortune. One such thing happened, for example, when Max and Moritz fell into the cake batter.

But sometimes the associations just run away with you. This could also be followed in the recent discussions about our “Sauerland Trump”, as Friedrich Merz is called by party friends after a report in the “Bild” newspaper. Merz was – what an imposition! – was asked out of the blue whether he had reservations about a gay chancellor (the adjective is essential here, but it is also used correctly). After Merzen’s answer, a lot of reservations against him were again expressed, which he rejected as “maliciously constructed”, which would have worked without the circumstance, but seemed far too lax. Because Merz has nothing against any relationship, “as long as it is within the framework of the law and as long as it does not affect children”.

Trump plays it safe

The relationship between FDP chairman Lindner and his former general secretary Teuteberg would have been perfectly fine for the CDU politician even if it had not only consisted of 300 morning phone calls. But the worm can also be in a pure employment relationship, even after it has ended, as Lindner’s “extremely misleading” formulation showed at the party congress, for which he later apologized publicly, “if it hurt Linda and other observers’ feelings Observers ”.

“If” – Lindner is not sure whether his joke was really enough to hurt feelings. Donald Trump plays it safe from the start. About the Duchess of Sussex, who was born in California and lives there, but who certainly will not vote for him, the American President said bluntly: “I don’t like her very much.” He wishes her husband “Harry the best of luck. He will need it. ”Even Putin does not reveal so directly who he considers a democratic imposition. The Kremlin said they were “pleased” with Alexei Navalny’s progressive recovery. But even with this predicate everyone knows how it is really meant.