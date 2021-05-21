M.Of course, he can’t think of operettas and their worst form, musicals, as much as the LSE legend Philip Windsor, who has unfortunately passed away, advised his student to only listen to operas and, as a German, only those by Wagner. But even in the light muse, wisdom can be found like the evergreen catchy tune from the “bat”, which says: Happy is someone who forgets what can no longer be changed. For the sake of this clever line alone, the Strauss piece should be put back on the game board more often. That seems to be most necessary to us at the moment in Munich, near the State Chancellery.

But the Greens also needed some tutoring in forgetting. Until recently, weren’t you as happy and happy as the pug in the oat straw? And with every reason, if the SUV drivers are already voting for the Greens, probably to do something for their CO2 balance with this voting decision. But then it occurred to the party chairman and candidate for Chancellor Baerbock that she had neglected for three years to report the special payments she received from her party to the Bundestag administration.

What a misfortune! That was stuck through to the Bild newspaper despite late registration. That was the real filth, not this offense against women (if we have gendered it correctly). Yes, if Armin Laschet, the chairman of this unmasked fraud party called the CDU, had been caught doing such a concealment! Then the devil would have broken loose! But of course the Greens are believed to be the ariel among the parties (not just clean, but pure).

Özdemir also suffered from transparency amnesia

Cem Özdemir, who suffered from transparency amnesia for four years, even “properly taxed” his Christmas bonus! Then it’s okay that he benefits from the sympathy bonus that Baerbock enjoys in the media. She deserves some solidarity now that Russian trolls and German envious people want her to look like a narrow-gauge lawyer. Now many write about the LSE who do not even know exactly what the three letters mean. Our American fellow students also said at the time that the abbreviation stood for “Let’s see Europe”.

It is fortunate that Baerbock only did a master’s degree in London and not a doctorate. Because when doing a doctorate, if things go wrong, you can obviously forget everything that may not be sacred to our Chancellor, but otherwise to many scientists. But not everyone’s forgetfulness when quoting takes off the political path like Karl-Theodor zu Guttenberg and Annette Schavan. It seems as if Franziska Giffey could only really take off since she dropped her doctorate. In proletarian Berlin you have to have your heart in the right place, not your footnote. The red Berliners are even impressed by the resignation from a job that would soon have been over anyway.

Merkel and the CDU: no close relationship

But how could our Chancellor forget that Giffey is from the competition? At that time Merkel did not even complain so bitterly about the loss of her favorite Guttenberg (she would probably deny that with the darling by now). Merkel probably remembers vividly how the CDU played along with her in terms of chairmanship. If this patente Giffey had succeeded her, the Chancellor might have made her peace with her ungrateful party, with which she had never had a particularly close relationship. But the Chancellor found Kramp-Karrenbauer’s short term in office to be forgotten.

And certainly she felt treated more appropriately in Herrenchiemsee Palace than in the Zeche Zollverein. Merkel also associates Söder with the difficult fate of belonging to the shrinking crowd of politicians who still have to bear the lead weight and the risk of a doctorate. Our tutor Philip Windsor, incidentally, considered academic titles superfluous; he never needed his doctorate. But it wouldn’t have occurred to him either to go into politics. And certainly not in the German one.