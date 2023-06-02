Kcommunications science? The old warhorses in the newspaper offices used to stub out their cigarettes and say to the interns asking for careers advice: Don’t do it! Even German studies are better preparation for a career as a journalist. The communications scientists had no idea what it was really like at the front. Admittedly, most of the old champions who had learned their profession from metal typesetting only knew from hearsay in their local pub what nonsense was taught at the universities.

Of course, these are now tempi passati. An academic occupation with the many varieties of communication is no longer considered proof of being unsuitable for the profession of journalist. Politics, too, has long since closed its eyes to the findings of communication science and the advice given by its representatives. Not every politician is a natural communicator like our chancellor, who doesn’t need a theoretical superstructure for what he doesn’t have to say to the people.

Moaning around can’t be healthy

He leaves his care to the SPD General Secretary Kühnert, who, like many of his colleagues, proves again and again that you can be competent in all areas even without a degree. The autodidact Kühnert has expanded the theoretical structure of communication science with two terms that are so obvious that one wonders why they have not long been used to describe and explain more than just the hemispheres in which the coalition’s crisis communication moves: the ” refusal communication” and the “enabling communication”.

What did Kühnert want to tell us or the FDP with that? Of course, that the latter should switch from the dark camp of deniers to the paradise of enablers of the heating transition and announce this with comfortably warm words. The SPD and Greens are not only making the generous offer to finally be one of the happy yes-men, not only to their so-called coalition partner, but to all of us, and that on many issues: immigration, naturalization, the release of cannabis, gender, the gender change. We should be thankful for that and reward the government for expanding our options with slightly better poll numbers.







Honestly, do you really enjoy the endless denial communication? The constant oiling can’t be healthy, you just have to look at the faces of the AfD politicians. Looked at in the light of day, there is nothing wrong with enabling communication, you just have to think carefully about what you want to enable and for whom. We could already think of a few things: the SPD recovering from the opposition, Kühnert studying political communication science with a focus on empty phrases, and the Greens a refresher seminar on the basics of anti-authoritarian education, which they obviously forgot on the march through the institutions.

Habeck would not do any harm with a few years of apprenticeship with a plumber to get rid of the heat pump nonsense. There he could also learn how to communicate with people so that they understand what’s going on with the heating corpse in their basement. Kühnert admitted that Scholz could have intervened in the debate “louder” and “more vulgarly”. Did the General Secretary da Rötger Feldmann’s cartoon character Werner (a robust plumber, like Scholz from the far north) have in mind? Well, we’re glad that the chancellor once again “worked more in the background to find a solution”, like Uli Hoeneß did at Bayern Munich. A little scientific advice would probably not hurt the new and old German soccer champions either, especially not in the field of dismissal communication.