JThe longer we think about the spectacular events of this week, the more we suspect that behind them there is a clever plan by the greatest rascal in German politics, our Chancellor.

Of course, it is true that after the circus performance for the “Easter rest” no pigs or rabbits know whether you have to buy the Easter eggs on Green Wednesday at the latest, but can still dye them on Saturday. Will anyone who gets baby food from Aldi be quarantined for a fortnight? Or are only the other supermarkets high-risk areas? We do not even want to begin with the uncertainty as to whether we can go to Malle, our Thule of the South, in order to at least attend a service at Ballermann.

However, this confusion is only a small price to pay for our Chancellor emerging from this crisis more radiant than ever before. Even the “Bild” newspaper, which otherwise doesn’t give a damn about its Corona policy, accepted the apology and paid the Chancellor its respect.

When lame ducks flap their wings

Merkel’s Mea culpa was really great cinema. For this late work, in which she took all the blame, she deserved an Oscar. Like the Passion Play in Oberammergau, it should be performed anew every ten years. There is also something of a resurrection when lame ducks can flap their wings again in such a way that they turn a surprise egg into scrambled eggs.

But what does duck mean here: While the purified Merkel rose like a phoenix from the ashes of the Easter peace resolution and even the opposition kissed her hands for canceling the additional rest days for us (the mistress gave it, the mistress took it), Laschet and Söder had to wallow in contrition in the dust of self-incriminations: Yes, we were there too.

Merkel was praised by the employer president for her “leadership strength”, the prime ministers, on the other hand, were like idiots. Before you protest against this harsh judgment: According to credible reports, it comes from the Hessian Prime Minister Bouffier.

The only one who resisted Merkel’s masterly maneuver of forcing the recalcitrant country leaders to certify themselves incapable was Malu Dreyer. Unlike her male colleagues, she had been careful at night and could also remember who asked: “Helge, do you have another idea?”

Ramelow didn’t know anything

Thuringia’s Prime Minister Ramelow, on the other hand, “didn’t know at all until 11:45 p.m. where the Chancellor is and where some of the Prime Ministers have stayed”. He sat in front of the screen for six hours and waited for the agreed-upon break of a quarter of an hour to end “and you would be told what actually happened”.





Prime Minister: Men who stare at screens for hours but are still not in the picture? After such an experience report, the term “idiot” seems almost too mild to us, even if we do believe that Ramelow was able to fill the six-hour waiting period with meaningful activity. “Candy Crush” is supposed to have thousands of levels.

After all, Ramelow was back in the real Game of Thrones in time to see how close the negotiations were on the night of the long, tired faces before failure. Around half past twelve, the Brandenburg Prime Minister Woidke reported, many of his colleagues weren’t sure whether things could go on: “It could have gone in your pants.”

That stank to heaven from the start

In retrospect, his colleagues and all of us have to say: Yes, if only it would have been there! The short decision action on Easter rest was a shame. . . that stank to heaven from the start! Obviously, late at night, the olfactory sense of politicians also diminishes, who otherwise always smell the roast straight away.

In any case, as a precaution, Malu Dreyer does not want to take part in a conference that lasts until three in the morning. During the night, the Chancellor, who is clearly an owl in terms of biorhythm, simply still puts everyone in their pockets. The extension of the Easter rest may have been Merkel’s suggestion. The self-proclaimed morons would have needed more time to sleep in.