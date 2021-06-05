Ja, are there no more certainties? The warm temperatures, for example, are so late this year that early summer is already referred to as late summer. For the latter, however, it is still far too early. Not only the weather-sensitive among us get confused, the farmer rules also come under pressure. The classic “If the grain is still there in November, it must have been forgotten” can be deleted since a hot autumn has increasingly contributed to the maturity test.

Stefan Locke Correspondent for Saxony and Thuringia based in Dresden.

Then the district party board meeting principle applies, which reads: “If the grain is still there after the meal, it has not been drunk.” After all, no bears feel like spirited drinks in the heat of the monkeys.

Tender plant democracy

However, especially in a super election year like this, it is important to react to climate change, especially in the east of our republic, where democracy, the delicate plant, is supposedly withering, while experts in the field have promised blooming landscapes.

The Thuringian government is of course prepared for this and has had a desert and jungle house built at the recently opened Federal Horticultural Show in Erfurt. This is primarily a service for visitors from West Germany to prepare them appropriately for the East and its residents. Old advisor trick, you only have to pick people up where they are.

Bitches, moans, shouts

Angela Merkel tried the same thing with the Eastern Prime Minister for sixteen years. Obviously in vain. Even at the last conference with her on Wednesday there was, as always, a lot of complaining, whining and shouting. Always this attitude!

In general, we should all be much more satisfied with little things. Like the alpine bat. Hypsugo savii was last observed in Germany in 1951 in Upper Bavaria and has since been considered extinct in Germany.

Bat researchers are now reporting that a small colony of these rare animals is settling in a prefabricated building area in the east of Leipzig. And extremely minimalist in the columns of unrenovated houses. There are further “acoustic indications” of occurrences of this species from Dresden, Torgau and Grimma, according to the report, which also warns against endangering the animals through remediation. Just. Apart from the fact that even bats in the east have cell phones to indicate acoustically, nothing should be rushed when building east.

We were shocked that the resentment of the East MPs was supposed to have been so great that a Hamburg magazine unceremoniously wrote the sentence “East German Prime Minister: inside take leave of Chancellor Merkel” under a corresponding photo.

Especially since the regent in the picture is lively leafing through a photo book that the heads of government in the east gave her as a reminder of 16 years of Zoff. Presumably, on the proud 28 pages (so not even two per year) the most beautiful demands are again listed alphabetically. From A as in Abgefahren to Z as in Zug.

What a transition to the topic of thirty years of the ICE, or as many people in the East say: the Unerreichsbahn. Around 3,000 kilometers of track have been shut down since 1990, more than the Soviets took with them after 1945. Today the ICE rushes between West Germany and West Berlin mostly without stopping through New Five Lands. Fortunately, there is Europe, because the Czech railways have taken over in the east. Since then, the railway landscapes have been in bloom, most beautifully in the on-board restaurant as a flower on a freshly tapped beer from Bohemia.

Schröder flashed when getting married

We would have liked to end up elated, but there is shocking news from the Far East where our former Chancellor Schröder was flashed when marrying too quickly and now has to pay a fine. 30 million won! Sounds like winning the lottery in English, but it’s still a lot of money when converted.

Hopefully, in order to get the money back, Gerd doesn’t have to dance with Putin again like Austria’s former foreign minister, who promptly became a supervisory board member at Rosneft. At the end of the day, Ms. Schröder-Kim demands satisfaction from Putin, and we’d rather not imagine what could happen to all of us then.