NWell, he has once again miscalculated, the fine Mr. Putin! Because despite the targeted publication of the Taurus recording, we German fascists did not attack Russia, for which Putin's Goebbels had already prepared the nation. Of course, we wouldn't have been able to advance on Moscow even if we had been stupid enough to fall for this provocation, which admittedly made us look like complete idiots. What should we have marched in with? With the Gorch Fock?

Secondly, our most important allies – this report from the Defense Minister made it a lot of relief for us – have no problem at all with the fact that the intercepted digital coffee party revealed how they are participating behind the scenes of non-participation in Ukraine. The Chancellor had already ensured greater transparency. And we have had a reputation for not being completely tight-lipped, both in terms of secrecy and in general, for decades.

We are not cowards!

But we are not cowardly, as the Frenchman claims! You could already see that in the broad chest with which Pistorius stood in front of his air force men and thwarted the Kremlin's plans. He wouldn't sacrifice any of his best officers to Putin's perfidious game, Pistorius shouted so loudly that it could be heard as far away as Moscow. Yes, it pays to say about your boss that he is a “totally cool guy”.

For Putin, however, that means nothing except espionage expenses. Unless he wanted to use the publication to encourage our Chancellor not to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles. That wouldn't have been absolutely necessary, because when would Scholz ever have doubted that his beliefs were correct? But someone like Putin plays it safe. And when Scholz then stamped his foot and shouted “I am the Chancellor, and therefore this applies,” the dictator in the Kremlin certainly smiled.







Scholz doesn't trust the Ukrainians to cross the bridge

Firstly, the Ukrainians can now finally ditch the Taurus, as Scholz has made it clear that he doesn't trust them to cross the narrowest path, let alone the long Crimean bridge. And secondly, Putin is certainly pleased that, unlike the “liverwurst chancellor” (Medvedev), he never has to say: I am the president, and that is why this applies. Because such sentences do not indicate power, but rather its dwindling.

But who knows? Maybe the Taurus leak will even help us strengthen our war capability, at least in the long term. The Bundeswehr not only lacks ammunition, but also people. They may be hesitant to commit because they still have outdated ideas about being a soldier. Well, we wouldn't recommend serving in the army to everyone, even if the stubble hoppers no longer have to go to Afghanistan or Mali. But after the Taurus podcast, the Air Force should no longer be able to save itself from applicants.

There has to be that much secrecy

Because you no longer need to come to the air base to prepare a briefing for the minister. This also applies from a home office or even from a hotel overseas. Sure, a general “Don’t disturb” should be posted on the door there too, there has to be that much secrecy. But afterwards, as a manager of the third dimension (Air Force advertising from the 1970s), you get a bourbon from the minibar and calmly chat with your comrades about how the totally cool guy in the Bendlerblock can be won over in half an hour, that the Ukrainians are very good We could “take out” Putin’s favorite bridge if we gave them the Taurus.

Wait a minute: maybe the whole thing wasn't a glitch at all? Did really cool officers (they were the best!) intentionally allow themselves to be wiretapped so that Putin could find out what the Ukrainians could do if we let them? Did Scholz also want to threaten Putin? Without Mützenich finding out about it? Of course, Putin would have successfully thwarted this plan. But unlike Scholz, he is also a trained secret service agent.