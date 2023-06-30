Bhe argument today is why Hitler had his tanks stopped on the way to Dunkirk. Because he believed Goering that the Luftwaffe would take care of the British Expeditionary Force on its own? To protect your own troops? Or the English? These questions should finally be finally answered, because the next stop order is already posing a mystery to mankind: Why did Prigozhin stop 200 kilometers from Moscow, although he hadn’t encountered any resistance up to that point and had already grabbed half the city as if Napoleon were standing there again at the gates?

Theorists of the conspiracy had a plausible explanation for the loudmouthed mercenary leader’s quick tail-wagging, and in any case it was one: that the uprising was just a staging directed by Putin. “Was this Putin coup just a show?” Even the “Bild” newspaper speculated. There were many on social media who were absolutely convinced that it could only be a maskirovka by the trained KGB man. Because what shouldn’t be can’t be. Putin weak and clueless? The chickens are still laughing in Siberia!

Not even the most ardent Putinists know exactly what the Kremlin ruler was aiming for with the deception maneuver, because the advice of the great dictator is of course unfathomable. But no one can oppose him. And that’s what his cook is supposed to have tried?

He has now crept into the hands of Putin’s platinum partner Lukashenko, who has since boasted that he saved his big brother from something stupid in Moscow (civil war) and saved his comrade Prigozhin’s life. Lukashenko thinks the Wagnerian and his soldiers are a good catch, because these cutthroats know what you can do with a sledgehammer. Lukashenko had certainly wanted such a Praetorian Guard for a long time.







Is Prigozhin a Trojan Horse?

But how does he know that Prigozhin isn’t some kind of Trojan horse that the cunning Odysseus put in front of the gates of Minsk in the Kremlin? If the conquest of Ukraine doesn’t work out, Putin must at least bring Belarus home to the Reich, which he would have done long ago if Lukashenko weren’t shy about it. In his place, we wouldn’t let it be known that he played the A . . . . saved. Because you can see how fast the wind can turn. Maybe then the Russian school children will learn: Prigozhin sneaked to Lukashenko, the stubborn one, with the hammer in his robe. . .

In order for the coup attempt to look genuine and for the colleague in Minsk to continue to believe that Prigozhin is a political refugee under Article 12 of the Belarusian constitution, which is far too seldom appreciated, a few generals in Moscow must now be killed: the idiots who believed Prigozhin’s rebellion was not only played and – how stupid can one be! – Chance of success. After all, you don’t want to have been on the losing side for too long in a putsch.

That’s how it was with Stalin

The staging probably also served Putin to drive the discouraged and faithless out of the bushes, who no longer want to believe in the final victory in Ukraine. They also showed no real desire to stand in Prigozhin’s way. Anyone who, like the Luftwaffe commander Surovikin, immediately called on the mercenary leader to turn back, made himself even more suspicious. An educated general should have known that, because that’s how it was under Stalin.

His docile student, Putin, of course, now sticks to his role model motto: “A cleanse in the morning saves you grief and worries”. But Putin fans know that the growing wave of purges is also just a hoax, pardon me, ruse. Because the supreme leader not only knew everything from the beginning, but even staged a coup against himself.