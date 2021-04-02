Kdo you call him? If a man looks at the neighbors’ children on Easter Sunday and then says to their father over the garden fence: “Your children are looking for a long time this year.” – “Well,” replies the neighbor. “We haven’t hidden anything this time either.” What was previously just a hammer gag at the expense of minors is in danger of being overtaken by reality this year, as the incidence of pre-Easter shopping almost everywhere in Germany has brought it to a standstill.

Stefan Locke Correspondent for Saxony and Thuringia based in Dresden.

Instead of “Click & Collect” it is now again officially “We have to & you stay away”. At least there is still plenty of toilet paper to be had in supermarkets, even if the offspring’s joy about it should be at least as narrow as with Markus Söder. In view of the fact that the polls for the Union were falling even faster than the temperature at Easter, the Franconian demanded that “now switch from chamomile tea to Red Bull mode”.

But how is the Union supposed to get the turbo stuff in view of the closed shops? Even the soccer stadium of the same name in Leipzig is tight, which is why the club based there now and again plays its games in Budapest. But more about sport later. Many Hungarians, by the way, feel inherently immune to any injustice in the universe, but have been vaccinated personally by Victor Orbán for years.

In Germany, on the other hand, vaccine is even scarcer than the banana was once in the GDR, which means that those willing to vaccinate use brutal means. In Wasungen in southern Thuringia, for example, a pensioner drove his car straight into the dispatch area of ​​a pharmacy last week. He wanted to make it look like an accident, but in the end it wasn’t just the car – maybe an Astra? – Scrap, but also immense damage to the house. And the vaccine was already over.

In Görlitzer Park in Berlin, dealers are said to have already switched to vaccines. “It’s just Moderna now,” explained one of the dealers. This is of course a gag far below the level of this column, which is why we are now pushing the chamomile tea aside. Red Bull is already being sold at top prices around the Konrad-Adenauer-Haus, and the Chancellor also seemed to have risked a big move last Sunday.

Ramelow swears by TINA

Since then, there has been fear in the Union that the regent might soon drink a whole can on ex and then, swallowed by swallowing, declare that she will run again. Some, we say: Union faction members with an affinity for Azerbaijan had already asked why the Chancellor had to be replaced at all, but should not have asked to speak again in exchange for a moderate amount of hushing money.

Speaking of prayer: In addition to the Union, the national team must now urgently be involved in it. 1: 2 against North Macedonia! Fortunately, there were not also East, West and South Macedonians in the team. As such, their ancestors under Alexander the Great once conquered all of Persia by storm, and researchers are still puzzling today which magic drink the ruler put in the chamomile tea for his troops back then.

After all, the urge to do great things is unbroken in this country too. Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz had announced “Ten million vaccinations per week” for the nation at the end of March, while the state governments continue to work their way from one makeshift concept to the next. In Thuringia, for example, Prime Minister Bodo Ramelow has recently sworn by TINA, which is supposed to stand for testing, vaccination, tracking and AHA rules. Whereby we increasingly have the impression that more and more Prime Ministers are adopting the ROSI model (rum, fruit schnapps, Irish whiskey) in order to at least begin to see things clearly.

Only one person remains completely relaxed in all the hustle and bustle, at least outwardly. Wolfgang Schäuble, The Godfather of the Bundestag, now said over a cup of chamomile tea that the Union’s polls didn’t scare him that much. “We were already pronounced dead – in 1969 analysts said the CDU was coming to an end.” That may well be the case. But did the analysts then also give a date?