FragPunk

Publisher: Bad Guitar Studios
Developer: Bad Guitar Studios

Availability: 2025

Platforms: Xbox Series X/S, PC (Steam)

It takes a lot for an online shooter to stand out these days. Just ask Concord. But FragPunk’s Shard Card system looks to be the twist needed to ensure it stands out above the rest.

The game was revealed back at the Xbox Games Showcase in June, but is set for release next year across Xbox Series X/S and PC. In fact, it had a Steam alpha test in June and a further beta is due in October to give more players a chance to check it out.

If anything, FragPunk has the most in common with Valorant. Like Riot’s shooter, it’s a five-versus-five free-to-play shooter in which teams take turns attacking and defending – the aim is to either plant a bomb in the enemy’s base, or prevent them from doing so.

I had a chance to try developer Bad Guitar’s game out myself at Gamescom. Players choose from 10 heroes, each with unique abilities. Pathojen, for instance, has healing and poison abilities, while the assassin Zephyr has cloaking and teleportation abilities, Jaguar can deploy electric shock traps, and Axon wields an electric guitar (likely a nod to the developer’s name). Visually there are some very cool designs, even if the roster doesn’t have the same diversity as, say, Apex Legends. It’s unclear what backstory, if any, the heroes will be given.

There are also plenty of weapon loadouts to choose from – shotguns, submachine guns, rifles, pistols, and daggers for melee attacks – that are standard for shooters, along with cosmetic options for both characters and weapons.

But it’s the card system that brings a much-needed twist. Teams can have up to three Shard Cards active for each round, which are voted on by way of tokens. Some cards also offer enhanced effects the more tokens assigned – stronger health regeneration, for instance. Cards are randomly drawn at the start of a round, but can also be re-drawn by spending tokens, earned through completing rounds.



The cards are truly what make FragPunk unique | Image credit: Bad Guitar

So what do the cards do? Most are used to boost your own team: providing extra ammo, health regeneration, or revealing enemies on the map. Some can impact the entire battlefield, be it through an enduring fog, low gravity, or altering the length of the match. Others are more amusing, like giving your opponents big heads – Goldeneye style – for easier headshots

The use of these whacky cards can be game-changing. What’s more, it’s possible to combo cards together with each other and with hero powers. Perhaps you’ll add fog to the level but then choose a card that illuminates enemy footprints for easy stalking, for instance. The previous alpha had 70 cards, so there are loads to choose from and they unlock gradually through game progression. It remains to be seen just how balanced the cards are – especially as an extra layer beyond heroes and weapons – but the developer told me there are counters to many effects, at least if players vote smartly.

It’s clear the card system adds both strategy and unpredictability to each round. It’s a lot of fun, but there’s longevity with its randomized nature here too – only boosted by the game’s battle pass, which will include cosmetic items only.



It’s all fast and stylised | Image credit: Bad Guitar

What also struck me is how fast it is. Running, aiming, and shooting was all smooth and snappy and I quickly found myself head-shotting opponents with ease (even if they were AI). Furthermore, the rounds can be completed in under a couple of minutes, with each match a best of seven the developer estimates will last around 20 minutes at maximum. So even if players find themselves at the mercy of an awkward card loadout, it’s not long before the tables can turn.

What’s unclear is the target audience for FragPunk. With its fast pace, vivid colors, and quirky, over the top effects, it will be popular with a more casual crowd, but its Valorant-esque structure seems primed for esports. Perhaps Bad Guitar is really aiming for both – in fact, there’s a separate casual Deathmatch mode for players seeking a more relaxed experience.

With the likes of Overwatch plummeting in popularity, Sony’s Concord failing to reach an audience, and titans like Apex Legends and Valorant continuing to grip players, it’s a tricky time for a developer to launch an all-new online shooter. And FragPunk has Valve’s recently revealed Deadlock as the latest competitor. But its unique card system could be the refresh players need to be lured away from their favorites – if Bad Guitar gets the balance right.